King Charles Fires Back at Charles Spencer Over Claim He Said Royal Family Would 'Forget' Princess Diana After Her Tragic Death

Spencer claimed in the book that he and Charles had a blow-up over the phone about whether or not his and Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12 at the time, should walk behind their mother's funeral procession through London.

He claimed one of the queen's aides told him about the plan days before Diana's September 6, 1997 funeral, and Spencer fired back, "That’s not going to happen" about the boys.

Diana's brother opposed the move, saying she never would have wanted her young sons to endure something so painful and public, but quickly got a call from Charles.

The then-prince pushed back and pointed out that he had walked behind the coffin of his beloved great-uncle Lord Mountbatten, affectionately known to him as “Uncle Dickie, 18 years earlier.