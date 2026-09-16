EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Must Face Sexual Assault Case After Ex-Worker Claims Producer Lured Him to 'Career-Benefiting' Drinks Before Alleged Attack

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Fox News Network cannot escape Andrew Delancey's claim under the New York City Human Rights Law, finding a jury could determine whether Executive Producer Justin Wells exercised enough authority over Delancey to make the network responsible for his alleged conduct.

Fox News must continue fighting a former employee's sexual assault case after a federal judge refused to throw out a key claim that could leave the network liable for an alleged attack by one of its producers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Delancey testified Wells regularly bypassed Fox's assignment desk and gave him work directly, a couple of times a week. Those assignments were allegedly time-sensitive, required immediate turnaround, and took priority over his other duties.

According to court documents obtained by Radar , Delancey worked for Fox News from 2008 to 2010 as a regional producer for Fox News Edge, while Wells worked as a producer on On the Record with Greta Van Susteren .

According to Delancey's testimony, Wells invited him to drinks at Barracuda Lounge in Chelsea with other Fox employees. Wells allegedly told him it would be "a good thing" to get to know his colleagues and could "benefit" him. Wells then invited Delancey to his apartment for a drink before the group outing.

Delancey alleges that once inside, Wells threw him onto a bed and kissed him before later grabbing him again near the building's rooftop, attempting to pull down his pants and trying to kiss him.

Delancey testified he told Wells he was not interested, after which Wells' mood allegedly changed and the planned night out was canceled. Wells testified during his deposition that he largely did not remember the events. The judge emphasized that the allegations were being recounted from evidence in the record and were not factual findings.