EXCLUSIVE: Concerns Spike Over King Charles' Late Night 'Workaholism' Habit
Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
King Charles' habit of working deep into the night has prompted concerns about his punishing schedule after Queen Camilla revealed her husband regularly remains at his desk long after she has gone to bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The King, 77, is known for maintaining a demanding workload, and Camilla, 79, recently offered a rare glimpse into their private routine while attending a Commonwealth event in Samoa last year.
Is King Charles Overdoing It?
But her light-hearted disclosure about Charles "toiling into the small hours" has now renewed discussion about the pressures created by repeatedly working late and sacrificing rest as Charles continues to receive treatment for cancer.
A royal source claimed: "Charles has always been extraordinarily driven and there is an enormous amount of material constantly crossing his desk. He doesn't naturally switch off simply because the working day is technically over. There are people around him who would certainly prefer him to close the red boxes, put the paperwork aside and get more rest rather than feeling everything needs his attention that night, instead of pursuing what his night-time workaholism is."
Speaking about men's working habits, Camilla said: "As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions!"
Experts have repeatedly warned that regularly disrupting the body's natural sleep cycle can have consequences for physical and mental functioning.
There is no suggestion Charles is sleep-deprived, and Camilla's remarks did not specify how many hours the King sleeps or how frequently his late-night work affects his rest.
However, medics said repeatedly working late can create a sleep deficit.
Lifelong Work Ethic and Constitutional Responsibilities
Another insider said Charles' work ethic long predates his accession to the throne.
"Charles has never been somebody who simply signs off on something without wanting to understand the details behind it," the source explained. "Even before he became King, he had a reputation for reading enormous amounts of paperwork, asking questions and staying closely involved with the causes and organizations he represented. That intensity has followed him onto the throne.
"The difference now is the sheer scale of what lands in front of him. The constitutional responsibilities of being monarch sit alongside meetings, correspondence, preparation for engagements and the wider demands of royal life, so there is always another document to read or another issue requiring his attention. He has a tendency to keep going rather than deciding something can wait until morning."
King Charles Needs to 'Sleep and Recover'
The source continued, "People around him admire that commitment enormously, but naturally they also want to make sure there is a sensible balance, especially given his health fight. Working until the early hours might occasionally be unavoidable in a role like his, but nobody wants that to become the default simply because Charles finds it difficult to leave something unfinished.
"Camilla knows better than anybody how relentless he can be once he gets absorbed in his work. Her remark was obviously made with humor, but there is a serious reality behind it – even somebody with the King's stamina needs opportunities to properly switch off, sleep and recover.
"The challenge with Charles is that telling him he has done enough for the day doesn't necessarily mean he'll agree. He has an enormous sense of duty and doesn't like the idea of leaving work sitting there when he believes he could finish it. Those around him simply want to ensure that dedication doesn't come at the expense of giving himself enough time away from the job."
Accession To The Throne And Past Frustrations
Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, in September 2022.
Shortly afterwards, he attracted attention when he became visibly frustrated by a leaking pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, but Charles subsequently joked about the episode.
Experts say working into the early hours upsets chemicals in the body and can lead to irritability and poor sleep patterns.