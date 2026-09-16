EXCLUSIVE: Concerns Spike Over King Charles' Late Night 'Workaholism' Habit

But her light-hearted disclosure about Charles "toiling into the small hours" has now renewed discussion about the pressures created by repeatedly working late and sacrificing rest as Charles continues to receive treatment for cancer.

A royal source claimed: "Charles has always been extraordinarily driven and there is an enormous amount of material constantly crossing his desk. He doesn't naturally switch off simply because the working day is technically over. There are people around him who would certainly prefer him to close the red boxes, put the paperwork aside and get more rest rather than feeling everything needs his attention that night, instead of pursuing what his night-time workaholism is."

Speaking about men's working habits, Camilla said: "As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions!"

Experts have repeatedly warned that regularly disrupting the body's natural sleep cycle can have consequences for physical and mental functioning.

There is no suggestion Charles is sleep-deprived, and Camilla's remarks did not specify how many hours the King sleeps or how frequently his late-night work affects his rest.

However, medics said repeatedly working late can create a sleep deficit.