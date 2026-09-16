Nick Jonas Quitting the Jonas Brothers Left His Family 'Shaken Up': 'They Felt Lost and Lonely Without Each Other'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:02 p.m. ET
Nick Jonas admitted it was a difficult time for his family after he announced he no longer wanted to be a part of the Jonas Brothers band that shot him to fame at a young age.
On the singer's 34th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits Nick's decision to strike out on his own and the three brothers' eventual return to making music together.
Nick Jonas Leaves the Band
Nick, 34, sent his family into a tailspin when he told his brothers, Kevin and Joe, he wasn't interested in being in the beloved boy band anymore.
This meeting took place in late 2013, only a few days before they were scheduled to go on tour.
With Nick's decision made, their upcoming concerts were canceled, and the Disney stars went their separate ways in their respective careers for the next six years. But according to a source, they still missed what they once had.
"Nick, Joe and Kevin needed some time apart, but they also felt lost and lonely without each other," the source told Radar back in 2023.
'A Very Tough Conversation'
Reflecting on his decision to quit the band, Nick called it "a very tough conversation."
"It left the family kind of shaken up for a little while," he told Andy Cohen during a 2016 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. "I mean, we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour."
"It's good for everybody, and it's good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while," he added at the time.
The Jonas Brothers Reunite
Despite their ups and downs, the Jonas Brothers reunited as a band in 2019, releasing singles including Sucker, Cool, and Only Human.
Still, Nick explained that it had been a long road for them as they weighed whether or not to get back together.
"We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like," he said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2019. "We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do."
Nick also revealed that all three of the brothers began to "realize there was a magic that we felt like we were missing" during their six-year hiatus.
"So the process was basically just, ‘Why don’t we give this another shot?’" he recalled.
Nick Was 'Paranoid' About First Show Back With the Jonas Brothers
Despite practically growing up on stage, Nick said he was anxious about his return to performing with his family.
"I was so paranoid those first few two or three songs they would be mad at me after this, that I was not able to enjoy it," he shared. "Then at a certain point I looked at them and thought, ‘This is amazing. I’m going to have the best time ever.’ And we did. A great show."