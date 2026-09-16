Nick Jonas Quitting the Jonas Brothers Left His Family 'Shaken Up': 'They Felt Lost and Lonely Without Each Other'

Nick, 34, sent his family into a tailspin when he told his brothers, Kevin and Joe, he wasn't interested in being in the beloved boy band anymore.

This meeting took place in late 2013, only a few days before they were scheduled to go on tour.

With Nick's decision made, their upcoming concerts were canceled, and the Disney stars went their separate ways in their respective careers for the next six years. But according to a source, they still missed what they once had.

"Nick, Joe and Kevin needed some time apart, but they also felt lost and lonely without each other," the source told Radar back in 2023.