Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > court
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: ICE Smacked Down by Judge After Agents Tracked Down Critic Who Ripped Agency — as Warning Likely Violated Free Speech Rights

ICE
Source: MEGA

U.S. District Judge ruled ICE likely violated a critic's First Amendment rights.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A federal judge has delivered a blow to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after agents tracked down an outspoken agency critic and warned him he could face prosecution over an email attacking ICE leadership, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled a warning issued to David Streever likely violated his First Amendment right to free speech and partially granted his request for a preliminary injunction.

Article continues below advertisement

David Streeve Targets ICE Director in Blistering Email

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons
Source: MEGA

ICE Director Todd Lyons received David Streever's scathing email.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Streever sent a blistering three-paragraph email to Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons on January 26, criticizing his handling of the deaths of two Minnesotans who had been shot by ICE officers.

Streever called Lyons a "monstrous human being," compared him to N--- official Reinhard Heydrich, and predicted he would become a “sad, despised man” consumed by shame.

ICE officials determined the email had potential "threatening undertones" and opened an investigation. Five months later, two agents traveled to Streever's Rochester, New York, home while he was overseas.

Article continues below advertisement

ICE Agents Track Down Agency Critic

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons
Source: MEGA

The judge wrote the message expressed anger over Lyons' official conduct.

Article continues below advertisement

The agents instead spoke with his wife and delivered a document marked "WARNING NOTICE," telling Streever that ICE believed his email could potentially violate federal law and requesting that he "remove and/or discontinue" the behavior.

The notice also warned violations could expose him to federal and state prosecution. Agents later attempted to locate Streever at a New York City hotel following his return from Europe, according to the ruling. But Contreras concluded Streever's email did not constitute a true physical threat and remained protected political expression.

The judge wrote the message expressed anger over Lyons' official conduct and predicted political and personal consequences, but was "a far cry" from a true threat of violence that would lose First Amendment protection.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Says Warning Crossed the Line

ICE agents

The judge said ICE agents went beyond investigation when they arrived unannounced at Streever's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Contreras also rejected the government's argument that agents had merely conducted an investigation. The judge said ICE agents went beyond investigation when they arrived unannounced at Streever's home and delivered the warning.

According to the court, Streever is likely to succeed in showing the government engaged in unconstitutional coercion because the notice could reasonably be interpreted as threatening prosecution if he continued similar political speech. The ruling does not prevent ICE from investigating legitimate future threats.

Instead, Contreras temporarily barred defendants from relying on the existing warning notice or Streever's January email in future prosecutions or investigative demands and from issuing similar warnings suggesting that he cannot engage in non-threatening criticism of the government.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Mark Kelly, Pete Hegseth

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's War With Mark Kelly Explodes Into Impeachment Fight — GOP Rep. Accuses Defense Chief of 'Suppressing Free Speech'

Photo of Angelina Jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Planning Nomadic New Life' as Her Children Grow Up

Article continues below advertisement

Court Blocks ICE From Using Warning

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras
Source: DCD.USCOURTS

Judge Rudolph Contreras partially granted Streever's injunction.

The judge separately declined to block the past ICE investigation itself because officials said it had already been closed. Contreras wrote that Streever nevertheless continued to face an injury from the warning notice because the government had not withdrawn it and it remained in effect.

The judge concluded Streever had a right to express political views through non-threatening speech, "however degrading" those views might be, and said officials likely infringed that right by threatening possible prosecution if he did not stop criticizing government officials.

The order is stayed for 14 days, giving the government time to appeal and seek a further stay before the injunction automatically takes effect.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.