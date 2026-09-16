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Home > Sports News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Teases Major Golf Comeback as He Returns to Course Following DUI Legal Battle and Health Woes

Picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods may be returning to a golf course near you.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods might finally be ready to get back to doing what he does best, RadarOnline.com can report, as the golfer was spotted at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

The sighting led to speculation that his return to competitive golf could be imminent.

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Is Tiger Woods Returning to Competitive Golf?

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Image of Tiger Woods hoested a clinic at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey this week as part of The Nexus Cup.
Source: MEGA

Woods hosted a clinic at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey this week as part of The Nexus Cup.

Woods was in New Jersey for The Nexus Cup, an amateur team tournament he hosts to raise money for his TGR Foundation. The 50-year-old hosted a clinic on Tuesday, September 15, as part of the event.

Speaking to fans at the golf club, he declared, "I can hit pretty much anything. I'm a little stiff today because, obviously, last night, all having fun and hanging out."

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Tiger Woods' Legal Issues

Image of Tiger Woods has battled various health and legal issues throughout his career.
Source: MEGA

Woods has battled various health and legal issues throughout his career.

Woods' attention-grabbing outing comes only a couple of weeks after he appeared before a judge at Florida's Martin County Courthouse. During his appearance, he pleaded no contest to willful, wanton, and reckless driving, plus refusing to submit to a urine test following a rollover crash on Jupiter Island in March.

The athlete, who originally pleaded not guilty, struck a deal with prosecutors and received a $1,000 fine along with two concurrent five-year suspensions of his driver's license.

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'He Not to Drive a Car'

Image of Tiger Woods was handed a $1,000 fine and two concurrent five-year suspensions of his driver's license during a court appearance this month.
Source: MEGA

Woods received $1,000 fine and two concurrent five-year suspensions of his driver's license during a court appearance this month.

Martin County State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl addressed reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"Of all the people in the world who should not get behind the wheel of the car, it’s the gentleman who is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet," he said at the time. "Somebody will see him, whether it’s in Georgia or Nevada or New York or where have you. He’s not to drive a car."

Woods' attorney declined to comment.

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Image of Tiger Woods has battled health problems in addition to his legal woes throughout his career.
Source: MEGA

The golfer has battled health problems in addition to his legal woes throughout his career.

In addition to his legal woes, Woods has battled various health issues throughout his career. He's had multiple back surgeries and struggled with substance abuse issues.

Officers discovered two white pills, later identified as the prescription opioid hydrocodone, in his pocket after his most recent car crash. During questioning, Woods confirmed that he'd been taking multiple prescription medications.

A video of the pro golfer also circulated online earlier this week, and his "frail" appearance raised some serious concern among fans. Insiders told Radar that he's suffering from depression due to some recent developments in his personal life. This includes his arrest and his girlfriend Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis.

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