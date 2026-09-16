Meghan Markle 'Back in Control' as She Makes Archie and Lilibet 'Integral' to Selling Her Homemaker Image

Boshoff noted Markle went months hardly featuring her children on Instagram earlier this year, instead keeping the spotlight firmly trained on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“Something happened this spring. Definitely, because between sort of January and May, they were really missing in action. The kids. And they weren't part of anything. And actually, we didn't hardly see Harry either. And now, Meghan is back in control," the Daily Mail's royal insider dished on the Tuesday, September 15 episode of The Royalist podcast.

Boshoff cited Markle's closet selfie with Lilibet at their Montecito, California, home before jetting off to a speaking engagement in Switzerland, followed by the major dump of photos in July featuring pictures with "the kids front and center" during summer trips to Portugal and England.