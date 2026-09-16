Meghan Markle 'Back in Control' as She Makes Archie and Lilibet 'Integral' to Selling Her Homemaker Image
Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle shared a trove of new photos of Archie and Lilibet on social media since her return to the U.K.
Royal expert Allison Boshoff claimed the sudden family photo blitz shows just how much the 45-year-old Duchess of Sussex views Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, as an "integral part" of the way she "sells herself" — particularly as she leans heavily into her latest image as a devoted mom and homemaker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Meghan Markle's Kids Became 'Front and Center' After Summer Holiday
Boshoff noted Markle went months hardly featuring her children on Instagram earlier this year, instead keeping the spotlight firmly trained on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
“Something happened this spring. Definitely, because between sort of January and May, they were really missing in action. The kids. And they weren't part of anything. And actually, we didn't hardly see Harry either. And now, Meghan is back in control," the Daily Mail's royal insider dished on the Tuesday, September 15 episode of The Royalist podcast.
Boshoff cited Markle's closet selfie with Lilibet at their Montecito, California, home before jetting off to a speaking engagement in Switzerland, followed by the major dump of photos in July featuring pictures with "the kids front and center" during summer trips to Portugal and England.
Meghan Markle's Kids an 'Integral Part' of How She 'Sells Herself'
"The kids have become an integral part of the way that she sells herself, because she's selling herself as a mother and as a homemaker," Boshoff noted about Markle's pivot away from being a hard-charging entrepreneur.
She explained that the way "Megan chooses to do it is to sell herself as a homemaker."
"You've got to include the kids. Otherwise, it doesn't make sense," she added. "And this is true of a lot of influencers in that space."
"It's just absolutely part of the course in that world," Boshoff said.
'The Kids Are in the Picture'
Boshoff pointed out that it's possible Markle doesn't necessarily need to use her children to sell her homemaker image, noting that two of the lifestyle world's most influential powerhouses have largely avoided doing so.
“Interestingly, the two most successful proponents don't do it at all, which are Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow,” she said. "So it doesn't actually come with the territory necessarily. But the way that Meghan plays the game, the kids are in the picture."
Meghan Markle Upped the Ante on Family Photos Since Move to England
In her first Instagram post since relocating back to the U.K. in late August with Harry and their children, Markle put Archie and Lilibet front and center as she offered a carefully curated glimpse inside their new home life.
The youngsters were captured running and biking along a picturesque carriage path, while Lilibet was seen warming herself beside a cozy fire.
The children also enjoyed some quality time with their dad, joining Harry on a boat as they fished for trout in a private pond.
Markle again put Archie and Lilibet in the spotlight in a September 15 birthday tribute to Harry, sharing snaps of the doting dad teaching the kiddos archery, along with other playful family moments.