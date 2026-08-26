Meghan Markle Faces Backlash From Critics After Dropping New As Ever Product Following Dolly Parton's Death: 'She Couldn't Be Tackier'

On Reddit, one user called Markle an "idiot," and another person added, "Dolly died...No one cares about anything else...Honestly, nothing else matters today."

A third said, "Apple butter, a staple of the American South and rural America, announced on the day the icon of rural, Southern America died. She could be f------ tackier, but my God, it would be hard."

"Dolly died, and MM thought she could bring the news back to her," a fourth Reddit user asked.

A fifth person lamented, "I’m sure it was pre-planned, but JFC, if you want to pretend you’re an actual celebrity with actual relevance in actual Hollywood circles, you would have known to pull the announcement and not be a f------ tone-deaf a-----."