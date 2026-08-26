Meghan Markle Faces Backlash From Critics After Dropping New As Ever Product Following Dolly Parton's Death: 'She Couldn't Be Tackier'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle sparked backlash after choosing to unveil the latest addition to her As Ever lifestyle brand just hours after the death of beloved global entertainment icon Dolly Parton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, debuted her new Spiced Apple Butter less than five hours after Parton's nephew delivered the heartbreaking news that the country legend had died at 80, prompting critics to brand Markle an "idiot."
Meghan Markle Announces New Product After Dolly Parton's Death
Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, delivered the devastating news of his aunt's death in a video shared across the Jolene singer's social media accounts just before 11 a.m. PST on Tuesday, August 25.
The bombshell announcement immediately eclipsed nearly everything else in the news cycle, as A-list stars, fellow music legends, and grieving fans flooded social media with tributes to the entertainer.
However, Markle appeared to continue her marketing for As Ever as usual. Just before 3 p.m. PST, she dropped an Instagram post advertising her new Spiced Apple Butter.
Meghan Markle Called Out by Critics
Critics immediately called Markle out for marketing a new product after the country's icon's passing.
Some wondered whether the As Ever post had been pre-scheduled and, if so, why the former actress hadn't pulled it and postponed the product launch until the news cycle was no longer overwhelmingly dominated by Parton's death.
'Dolly Died...No One Cares About Anything Else'
On Reddit, one user called Markle an "idiot," and another person added, "Dolly died...No one cares about anything else...Honestly, nothing else matters today."
A third said, "Apple butter, a staple of the American South and rural America, announced on the day the icon of rural, Southern America died. She could be f------ tackier, but my God, it would be hard."
"Dolly died, and MM thought she could bring the news back to her," a fourth Reddit user asked.
A fifth person lamented, "I’m sure it was pre-planned, but JFC, if you want to pretend you’re an actual celebrity with actual relevance in actual Hollywood circles, you would have known to pull the announcement and not be a f------ tone-deaf a-----."
Meghan Markle Was Already Roasted by Critics for Apple Butter Tease
Markle began teasing "a little hint of what’s coming" in a video posted on Sunday, August 23, in which she walked through an orchard with a basket of apples.
The California native got roasted by critics for the promo. Some pointed out that the ad appeared to be put together with outtakes from the same video shoot Markle originally used to launch her line of holiday items in October 2025.
The following day, Markle posted photos to her As Ever Instagram page of the Apple Butter, including a spoonful being lifted from the jar with the caption, "A fall favorite. Coming soon."
The ex-royal shared a post showing the jar alongside an apple and cinnamon sticks, declaring, "Introducing Spiced Apple Butter. A sweet taste of late summer, arriving tomorrow, August 26."