Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Amateur' As Ever Promos After Fans Spot Her Taking Photo in Teapot Reflection — 'Money Must Really Be Tight'

The latest move in the 44-year-old's never-ending "rebrand" push only fueled fresh mockery, as Markle failed to properly showcase any of the As Ever products in labeled packaging, instead scattering the items across a cluttered table in what detractors blasted as a chaotic and mismatched setup.

Meghan Markle is getting roasted online over what critics are calling an incredibly “amateur” misstep with her failing As Ever lifestyle brand after eagle-eyed viewers spotted her reflection awkwardly caught in a shiny silver teapot during a promotional display, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle's post about honey failed to show any of the product in the first photo.

The post's caption read, "Pull the honeycomb straight from the jar and serve alongside cheeses, warm bread, or charcuterie for natural texture and gentle sweetness," and urged potential customers to "Shop our Sage Honey with Honeycomb."

However, the product was missing from the first two slides of Markle's post on her As Ever Instagram page.

Instead, a table was seen from above with a bowl of raspberries, a cup of dried flower sprinkles, numerous beverages that appeared to be coffee and water in mismatched glasses, and a plate of croissants.

In the second slide, the beverages were rearranged, and a lemon slice was seen in a dirty silver holder. A silver teapot had the distinct reflection of someone taking the picture from above.

The third slide showed a close-up of dripping honey, followed by one last frame of Markle's hand holding a spoon with the product, rather than an actual wooden honey dripper.