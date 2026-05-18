Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Amateur' As Ever Promos After Fans Spot Her Taking Photo in Teapot Reflection — 'Money Must Really Be Tight'
May 18 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is getting roasted online over what critics are calling an incredibly “amateur” misstep with her failing As Ever lifestyle brand after eagle-eyed viewers spotted her reflection awkwardly caught in a shiny silver teapot during a promotional display, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest move in the 44-year-old's never-ending "rebrand" push only fueled fresh mockery, as Markle failed to properly showcase any of the As Ever products in labeled packaging, instead scattering the items across a cluttered table in what detractors blasted as a chaotic and mismatched setup.
Another Confusing As Ever Promo
The post's caption read, "Pull the honeycomb straight from the jar and serve alongside cheeses, warm bread, or charcuterie for natural texture and gentle sweetness," and urged potential customers to "Shop our Sage Honey with Honeycomb."
However, the product was missing from the first two slides of Markle's post on her As Ever Instagram page.
Instead, a table was seen from above with a bowl of raspberries, a cup of dried flower sprinkles, numerous beverages that appeared to be coffee and water in mismatched glasses, and a plate of croissants.
In the second slide, the beverages were rearranged, and a lemon slice was seen in a dirty silver holder. A silver teapot had the distinct reflection of someone taking the picture from above.
The third slide showed a close-up of dripping honey, followed by one last frame of Markle's hand holding a spoon with the product, rather than an actual wooden honey dripper.
Meghan Markle's Shiny Teapot Showed a Distinct Reflection
The teapot in particular caught the attention of critics on X, who called out Markle for the amateurish displays.
"That looks like her with a cell phone. Guess money is so tight she had to shoot her own photos," one person commented on X.
"Even if you hadn't thought about the reflection, you would notice it later, then NOT use that photo!" a second user scoffed.
"Oh, that's her! Having a manic tea party for one," a third person laughed.
"It's all hideous. The staging, the food, the clashing patterns. And what the heck is a fish knife doing there?" a fourth user questioned about the jumbled mess on the table.
"Well, she does seem to have a track record of thinking she could do everyone's job better than they can; it's not surprising she thinks she can manage social marketing better than the professionals, a fifth user sneered.
Markle appears to be in the midst of yet another rebrand, following Netflix's cutting ties with As Ever and its return of the remaining inventory to the former cable TV actress.
She was roundly jeered for a series of promos that made her the centerpiece, gazing out windows, sitting on countertops, doing multiple outfit changes, and other emotive expressions while barely displaying her actual products.
Meghan Markle's Massive Netflix Failure
Markle initially announced her brand as American Riviera Orchard in 2024 to go with the nickname for the Santa Barbara, California, area where she and Prince Harry call home, although she never marketed any products at the time.
She changed the name to As Ever a year later, after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled that she couldn't trademark a known geographic location. Markle launched her line of fruit spreads, teas, honey, and other items in April 2025, shortly after the debut of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. It was canceled after two little-watched "seasons," and the streamer dumped its financial stake in the brand.