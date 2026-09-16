Tupac Shakur Detective Reveals the Key Event That Placed Duane 'Keffe D' Davis in Vegas at Time of Rapper's Murder
Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
The retired Las Vegas detective who ultimately connected Duane 'Keffe D' Davis to the murder of Tupac Shakur is speaking out for the first time since the former gang member was convicted of the murder of the rap icon, RadarOnline.com can report.
Clifford Mogg, a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective, revealed the moment he realized Davis was the man they were after.
Homicide Detective Found the Connection Between Duane 'Keffe D' Davis and Tupac Shakur
Mogg took over the Shakur investigation in 2018 after longtime case detective Dan Long retired. Shortly after taking over the case, Mogg began to zero in on Davis, who had brazenly bragged about Shakur's murder to friends and in his self-published memoir.
However, as convinced as he was, Mogg said investigators could not simply accept Davis' statements as fact. Instead, they looked for details that could corroborate his account.
What they found were Davis' details and repeated references to the type and caliber of the gun used, where the shots came from, the victims' position relative to the Cadillac, and a liquor store the group visited that night.
"There's got to be some type of corroborating evidence there," Mogg recounted to News 3 Las Vegas.
The investigation eventually led to a July 2023 search of Davis' Henderson home. Mogg said he spoke with Davis that night but decided not to arrest him immediately.
"I asked him to speak with me about the murder, and he made a few comments, and then we ended the interview, and I let him go because I didn’t want to arrest him that night," Mogg said. "I wanted to continue building the case."
Clifford Mogg Never Took the Stand to Tesify
After years of building that case, Las Vegas police arrested Davis outside his home in September 2023.
At his trial, Davis’ defense attorney, Michael Sanft, subpoenaed Mogg to testify, but ultimately never called him to the stand – a move Mogg said was smart, especially considering what he says he knows.
"I wouldn't put myself on the stand," Mogg said. "The people that I had interviewed, I was able to put Mr. Davis in Las Vegas during the Tyson fight, so I don’t think he would want that brought out."
However, a day after the guilty verdict, Sanft maintained his client's innocence, while blasting police for not fully investigating leads related to an additional light-colored Cadillac that witnesses saw the night of Shakur's murder.
"What I'll tell you flat out is that there is evidence out there of ownership of Cadillacs that was never looked into by people that had some motive here to get rid of Tupac Shakur," he told 8 News Now Investigators.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Detailed the Hit in His Memoir
It took jurors less than three hours to find Davis guilty of murder. While prosecutors never claimed he was the trigger-man, they did convince the panel that the 63-year-old provided the gun used to kill Shakur.
In his autobiography, Davis revealed he and three other gangbangers were riding in the white Cadillac that pulled up to Shakur's car, rolled down its windows, and fatally shot the Hail Mary rapper.
Davis identified the triggerman as his 22-year-old nephew Orlando Anderson, also a member of the Crips gang, who was killed in a shooting two years later. The two other gang members in the vehicle are also dead.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Was the Ultimate 'Shot Caller'
Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo labeled Davis the "commander" and "shot caller" for the hit and insists he "ordered the death" of the rap star.
Retired LAPD detective Greg Kading, who has also investigated Shakur's death, said Davis made it clear he was the man with the plan.
"He provided the gun and his nephew did the shooting, so they are all equally guilty under solicitation for murder," he charged.