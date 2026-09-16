Tupac Shakur Detective Reveals the Key Event That Placed Duane 'Keffe D' Davis in Vegas at Time of Rapper's Murder

After years of building that case, Las Vegas police arrested Davis outside his home in September 2023.

At his trial, Davis’ defense attorney, Michael Sanft, subpoenaed Mogg to testify, but ultimately never called him to the stand – a move Mogg said was smart, especially considering what he says he knows.

"I wouldn't put myself on the stand," Mogg said. "The people that I had interviewed, I was able to put Mr. Davis in Las Vegas during the Tyson fight, so I don’t think he would want that brought out."

However, a day after the guilty verdict, Sanft maintained his client's innocence, while blasting police for not fully investigating leads related to an additional light-colored Cadillac that witnesses saw the night of Shakur's murder.

"What I'll tell you flat out is that there is evidence out there of ownership of Cadillacs that was never looked into by people that had some motive here to get rid of Tupac Shakur," he told 8 News Now Investigators.