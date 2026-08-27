EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Murder Suspect Duane Davis 'Confessed to Ordering Hit'

The loudmouth gangster who is charged with masterminding the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur appears to have shot himself in the foot again by bragging about the autobiography that details his role in the killing to a gal pal on a recorded prison telephone line, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking comments made by Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, were revealed days before the start of the murder trial in which he is charged with orchestrating the infamous 1996 drive-by shooting of the influential 25-year-old rapper on the Las Vegas Strip.