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Home > Exclusives > Tupac Shakur
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EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Murder Suspect Duane Davis 'Confessed to Ordering Hit'

Tupac murder suspect Duane Davis allegedly confessed to ordering the hit that led to the rapper's death.
Source: MEGA

Tupac murder suspect Duane Davis allegedly confessed to ordering the hit that led to the rapper's death.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

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The loudmouth gangster who is charged with masterminding the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur appears to have shot himself in the foot again by bragging about the autobiography that details his role in the killing to a gal pal on a recorded prison telephone line, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking comments made by Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, were revealed days before the start of the murder trial in which he is charged with orchestrating the infamous 1996 drive-by shooting of the influential 25-year-old rapper on the Las Vegas Strip.

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Davis Contradicts His Own Defense

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis acknowledged writing the book during a recorded jail call ahead of his murder trial.
Source: LVMPD/MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis acknowledged writing the book during a recorded jail call ahead of his murder trial.

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Dimwitted Davis – a member of the South Side Compton Crips gang – contradicted his own claims that his alleged ghostwriter put words into his mouth to the unidentified woman in a seven-minute jail call when she asked: "What's this book they say you wrote?"

At that point, Davis damningly replied: "Oh, yeah, I did," indicating the book's statements were his own.

In the book, Davis claims he and three other gangbangers were riding in the white Cadillac that pulled up to Shakur's car, rolled down its windows and fatally shot the Hail Mary rapper.

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Prosecutors Brand Davis ‘Shot Caller’

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Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo has labeled Davis the 'commander' and 'shot caller' in Tupac Shakur's killing.
Source: LVMPD/MEGA

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo has labeled Davis the 'commander' and 'shot caller' in Tupac Shakur's killing.

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Davis identified the triggerman as his 22-year-old nephew Orlando Anderson, also a member of the Crips gang, who was killed in a shooting two years later. The two other gang members found in the vehicle are also dead.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo labeled Davis the "commander" and "shot caller" for the hit and insists he "ordered the death" of the rap star.

Retired LAPD detective Greg Kading, who has investigated Tupac's death, says Davis actively sought out Tupac with his nephew.

"He provided the gun and his nephew did the shooting, so they are all equally guilty under solicitation for murder," he charged.

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Suge Knight Refuses to Cooperate

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Marion 'Suge' Knight is refusing to cooperate with prosecutors in Davis' trial over Tupac's 1996 killing.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Marion 'Suge' Knight is refusing to cooperate with prosecutors in Davis' trial over Tupac's 1996 killing.

In another bizarre twist, imprisoned Death Row Records cofounder Marion "Suge" Knight, who was driving the BMW Tupac was riding in, is refusing to cooperate with prosecutors, even though he suffered a minor head wound in the fusillade.

Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for an unrelated fatal hit-and-run, told ABC News: "This trial has nothing to do with me and if somebody brings me there, it's gonna hurt whoever brings me there. I promise you that."

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