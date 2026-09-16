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Home > Exclusives > Pete Hegseth
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EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's War With Mark Kelly Explodes Into Impeachment Fight — GOP Rep. Accuses Defense Chief of 'Suppressing Free Speech'

Mark Kelly, Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's escalating feud with Sen. Mark Kelly is now at the center of a new impeachment charge accusing the defense chief of suppressing free speech.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

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Pentagon's Defense Chief Pete Hegseth's bitter clash with Sen. Mark Kelly has now become part of a formal impeachment push against the defense secretary, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a 34-page House resolution obtained by Radar, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth accusing him of multiple abuses of power — including an entire article centered on his treatment of Kelly.

Massie's Article VI accuses Hegseth of "Suppressing Free Speech" and alleges he "weaponized the Department of Defense" to retaliate against and intimidate Kelly over comments about the military's obligation to reject unlawful orders.

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Pentagon Actions Against Kelly Escalate Battle

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Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Rep. Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth.

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The explosive filing comes as Kelly and Hegseth are already locked in a federal court battle over whether the Pentagon could punish the Arizona senator, a retired Navy captain, for his public statements. Massie's resolution points directly to the Pentagon's actions against Kelly.

The filing says the Department of Defense warned on November 24, 2025, that Kelly could be recalled to active duty for possible court-martial proceedings or other administrative action. The next day, according to the resolution, Hegseth directed the Navy to review Kelly.

It also cites Hegseth's January 5 Letter of Censure, which targeted Kelly for statements including that service members "can refuse illegal orders," his criticism of military leadership, and his questioning of military operations.

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Kelly Claims Pentagon Retaliated Over Speech

Mark Kelly
Source: MEGA

Sen. Mark Kelly sued Hegseth and the Pentagon after the defense secretary censured him.

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Massie further alleges the letter threatened Kelly with criminal prosecution, additional administrative action, and even a reduction in his retired military grade if he continued criticizing Hegseth or questioning military operations.

Kelly sued Hegseth and the Pentagon in January, arguing the effort to punish him amounted to retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.

A federal judge later blocked the Pentagon from enforcing the sanctions while the case proceeds, and the administration appealed.

During oral arguments in May, judges on the D.C. Circuit questioned the government's position that retired military officers like Kelly could face discipline over otherwise protected speech.

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Massie Accuses Hegseth of Abusing Power

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has argued in the Kelly litigation that retired military officers remain subject to military discipline.

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Massie is now using the Kelly dispute as evidence in his broader case that Hegseth abused the powers of the Pentagon.

The Kentucky Republican alleges Hegseth tried to intimidate a sitting senator and create a precedent that could chill the speech of millions of retired service members.

The Kelly dispute is only one piece of Massie's broader impeachment effort.

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Hegseth Faces Eight Articles of Impeachment

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has not been impeached or removed from office.

Massie introduced eight articles against Hegseth on September 15, including allegations related to the Iran war, civilian casualties, military strikes, executive power and retaliation against government critics. Massie's office said he is seeking to force House consideration of the resolution.

The Pentagon, however, has defended Hegseth amid the impeachment push, while Hegseth has previously argued in the Kelly litigation that retired military officers remain subject to military discipline.

Massie's resolution remains an allegation, and Hegseth has not been impeached or removed from office.

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