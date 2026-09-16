EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's War With Mark Kelly Explodes Into Impeachment Fight — GOP Rep. Accuses Defense Chief of 'Suppressing Free Speech'

Pentagon's Defense Chief Pete Hegseth's bitter clash with Sen. Mark Kelly has now become part of a formal impeachment push against the defense secretary, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a 34-page House resolution obtained by Radar, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth accusing him of multiple abuses of power — including an entire article centered on his treatment of Kelly.

Massie's Article VI accuses Hegseth of "Suppressing Free Speech" and alleges he "weaponized the Department of Defense" to retaliate against and intimidate Kelly over comments about the military's obligation to reject unlawful orders.