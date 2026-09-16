NBC Finally Makes 'Much-Needed' Security Changes to Studio Seven Months After Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction
Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
NBC has finally made security for the Today Show a top priority, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The network was previously forced to take a look at its security after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her New Mexico home. However, additional threats caused more updates to their procedures and infrastructure.
Security Bulked Up at NBC Studios
Within the studio, employees have been hoping for a change, and now NBC has installed security measures at 30 Rockefeller that have been compared to a fortress.
An insider told Page Six, "It's a relief. It was much-needed and took longer than people would have liked, but it does feel a lot better now."
The new shakeup posed some challenges, especially when it comes to entering the office. Another source said, "Staffers are more than willing to oblige with the new protocols. It hasn’t been seen as a (burden.)"
Nancy Guthrie Missing for Seven Months
Security improvements were first considered after Nancy's disappearance, which left Savanah rattled as she took time away from her gig.
Nancy was reported missing on February 1, spurring a widespread search. Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and authorities speculated the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her home.
Video footage from a doorbell camera later backed up their theory, showing a masked individual on her front porch the night of her disappearance.
Savannah has since made multiple pleas for Nancy's return. A series of ransom requests has hit the media, many challenged by authorities. Although the family admitted they'd be willing to pay a ransom, no exchange of money has been reported.
Craig Melvin Targeted in 'Hate Crime'
In a July incident, Craig Melvin was allegedly lunged at by an intruder at 30 Rock. Andrew Truelove was arrested for the encounter. He allegedly threw slurs Melvin's way, too. Security claimed the man was initially seeking out Melvin's colleague, Al Roker.
Truelove was charged with multiple hate crimes.
Melvin acknowledged the incident. Online, he wrote, "You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here in Studio 1A. Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly; he was placed under arrest."
He assured fans he was doing okay.
"A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc. We are both okay. It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together," Roker said online, sending support his way.
NBC Expresses Concern
In response to the security concern, NBC wrote in a statement: "There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured."
Their plan for security changes was not disclosed and has been kept as internal procedures.
Truelove's attorney, Lawrence Gerzog, said a judge issued a protective order against requiring Truelove to appear in an effort to protect Roker and Melvin, according to TMZ.