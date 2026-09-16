NBC Finally Makes 'Much-Needed' Security Changes to Studio Seven Months After Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction

Within the studio, employees have been hoping for a change, and now NBC has installed security measures at 30 Rockefeller that have been compared to a fortress.

An insider told Page Six, "It's a relief. It was much-needed and took longer than people would have liked, but it does feel a lot better now."

The new shakeup posed some challenges, especially when it comes to entering the office. Another source said, "Staffers are more than willing to oblige with the new protocols. It hasn’t been seen as a (burden.)"