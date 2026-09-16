Prince William and Estranged Brother Prince Harry's Bitter Feud Has Gone From a 'Hot War' to a 'Very, Very Cold War'

"At the moment, it has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation, you still have to turn up to the Olympics," royal historian Amanda Foreman told People about the frostiness between the brothers.

“It will be incredibly draining,” Foreman said of life for William and Kate, 44, who could largely put Harry, 42, out of their minds during the Sussexes’ six years in the States chasing an independent Hollywood fortune. But the duke’s return to British soil has made him much harder to ignore – especially as Harry’s moves continue to pile up.

"They will always have to look over their shoulders and factor them in. And all they can do is deflect. Yet, they’ll get lots of jabs and questions: 'When are you going to make up with your brother?'" she added.

"It’s been magnified," a palace insider told the outlet about the current situation for the Waleses with Harry and Markle, 45. "When they were in California, and you gazed through the looking glass, you couldn't see it so well, but it is right back in front of them."