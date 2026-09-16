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Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William and Estranged Brother Prince Harry's Bitter Feud Has Gone From a 'Hot War' to a 'Very, Very Cold War'

Photo of Prince William, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry haven't spoken in years due to their estrangement.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Prince William's bitter feud with estranged brother Prince Harry has reportedly gone from a raging "hot war" to an icy "cold" one after the Duke of Sussex relocated back to the U.K. following six years of living in California with wife Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Prince of Wales, 44, has reportedly washed his hands of his troublesome younger brother as he focuses on life with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their family, while preparing for the day he will take the throne.

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The Brothers' 'Hot War' Has Now Grown 'Cold'

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Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Life will be 'incredibly draining' for Prince William and Kate Middleton now that Harry is back in the U.K.

"At the moment, it has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation, you still have to turn up to the Olympics," royal historian Amanda Foreman told People about the frostiness between the brothers.

“It will be incredibly draining,” Foreman said of life for William and Kate, 44, who could largely put Harry, 42, out of their minds during the Sussexes’ six years in the States chasing an independent Hollywood fortune. But the duke’s return to British soil has made him much harder to ignore – especially as Harry’s moves continue to pile up.

"They will always have to look over their shoulders and factor them in. And all they can do is deflect. Yet, they’ll get lots of jabs and questions: 'When are you going to make up with your brother?'" she added.

"It’s been magnified," a palace insider told the outlet about the current situation for the Waleses with Harry and Markle, 45. "When they were in California, and you gazed through the looking glass, you couldn't see it so well, but it is right back in front of them."

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Prince William Wants 'No Relationship Whatsoever' With The Sussexes

photo of Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

The brothers have been estranged since before Prince Harry's decision to quit the royal family and move to California with wife Meghan Markle.

While the princes' father, King Charles III, has held two private meetings with Harry over the past year – most recently in July – William reportedly has no plans to follow his dad's lead and reunite with his troublesome younger brother.

"William's view is clear – any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him," royal biographer Russell Myers shared. "But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever."

Harry and his wife burned every possible bridge with the royal family while living in the U.S., openly bashing them in a sensational 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, a 2022 Netflix docuseries, and the duke's incendiary 2023 memoir, Spare.

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King Charles Lays Down the Law With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles made it clear that the Sussexes are 'private citizens' and not back in the royal fold despite their move back to Britain.

Harry's hopes to repair his relationship with his father were dashed when the king ordered a letter sent via the head of the royal household to senior government and military officials across the U.K., clarifying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "private citizens" and had no place back among the working royal family after sensationally quitting in 2020's Megxit, despite living in England once again.

"Their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," Lord Chamberlain explained in the missive, adding that the duo's HRH styling remained in "abeyance," which they agreed to with the late Queen Elizabeth II when stepping down.

The Sussexes were reportedly furious over the term, with their camp claiming that the duo are "public figures" and too famous to be "private."

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King Charles and Prince Willian 'United' In Their Stance Against the Sussexes

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Photo of Prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

The king and his heir are in complete agreement that the Sussexes do not represent the royal family.

"The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family," Myers revealed, about making sure Harry and Markle didn't try to get back into the royal fold with the "half-in, half-out" position they wanted, which the Queen firmly torpedoed.

“It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter."

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