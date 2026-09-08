EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Fuming' Over Harry 'Posing as Working Royal'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Prince William is said to be furious over Prince Harry presenting himself as effectively carrying out royal work – with tensions between the brothers intensifying now that Harry and Meghan Markle are back living in Britain.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, arrived back in the UK with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, on August 26, six years after leaving for North America.
'I Will Always Be Part of the Royal Family'
Despite their return, the Sussexes remain private individuals rather than working members of the monarchy – potentially making Harry's recent comments about his royal identity particularly sensitive.
The dispute follows Harry's comments during a recent visit to Ukraine, where he questioned the description of himself as a non-working royal.
Harry said: "I will always be part of the Royal Family, and I'm here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do. And I enjoy doing it."
Those remarks are understood to have caused huge irritation for William, 44, because the distinction between family membership and official royal duties was established when the Sussexes stepped back in 2020.
Inside Prince William's Fury Over Parallel Royals
A royal source claimed to Radar: "William is fuming because, from his perspective, Harry appears to be presenting himself as though he can simply step back into the role of a working royal whenever it suits him. Harry remains the King's son, and nobody can take that away from him, but being a member of the family and representing the monarchy are two very different things.
"William believes the agreement reached when Harry and Meghan left was clear. They wanted independence, and they were given it, but that meant surrendering the ability to operate as working royals. What frustrates him is seeing Harry carrying out high-profile visits, talking about doing the work he was born to do and essentially posing as a working royal – creating what William regards as the impression of a parallel royal operation.
"Harry and Meghan's return to Britain makes the issue even more sensitive. William does not want the public confused about who officially represents the King. He believes there has to be an unmistakable dividing line."
The insider noted, "Harry sees things very differently. He believes leaving official duties never stopped him from being a prince or dedicating himself to causes he cares about. From his perspective, he isn't pretending to be anything – he is simply continuing the public service that has been part of his life since childhood.
"William's concern is that this starts looking like the half-in, half-out arrangement that was rejected in 2020, only without palace approval. That is something he has absolutely no appetite to revisit."
The Truth About Their Bitter Feud
The late Queen Elizabeth II rejected the Sussexes' proposed "half in, half out" arrangement, under which Harry had hoped to combine greater independence with continued royal responsibilities.
Harry's relationship with King Charles III, 77, has meanwhile shown signs of improvement.
The King met his grandchildren at Highgrove this summer, before the Sussexes announced their return to Britain. But Harry's relationship with William remains far more difficult following years of public accusations.
Harry detailed numerous grievances involving his brother in his 2023 memoir Spare, including William's concerns about his relationship with Meghan before their 2018 wedding and the now-infamous disagreement over Harry keeping his beard for the ceremony.
The Sussexes had already spoken publicly about royal life during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, before making further allegations in their 2022 Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.
William subsequently rejected accusations that the royal family was bigoted, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."
Harry has also previously described a physical confrontation with William in Spare, alleging his brother knocked him to the floor during an argument about Markle.
Can The Feuding Brothers Ever Reconcile?
Their differences now carry additional significance because William will eventually become king.
Harry has previously made clear that he wants reconciliation with his family. Following his unsuccessful UK security appeal in 2025, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more; life is precious."
The Sussexes' return has nevertheless not altered their constitutional position.
They are expected to live outside London, with Archie and Lilibet attending school in Britain, while pursuing their own professional and charitable projects rather than undertaking engagements on behalf of the King.
Markle has also recently been linked to a possible return to acting, with reports suggesting she had held discussions about appearing in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen.
Harry and Markle's presence in Britain will inevitably place them geographically closer to William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.
But there has been no announcement of Harry resuming official duties, and current reporting indicates the arrangement established after the Sussexes' departure in 2020 remains intact.