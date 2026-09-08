EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Fuming' Over Harry 'Posing as Working Royal'

A royal source claimed to Radar: "William is fuming because, from his perspective, Harry appears to be presenting himself as though he can simply step back into the role of a working royal whenever it suits him. Harry remains the King's son, and nobody can take that away from him, but being a member of the family and representing the monarchy are two very different things.

"William believes the agreement reached when Harry and Meghan left was clear. They wanted independence, and they were given it, but that meant surrendering the ability to operate as working royals. What frustrates him is seeing Harry carrying out high-profile visits, talking about doing the work he was born to do and essentially posing as a working royal – creating what William regards as the impression of a parallel royal operation.

"Harry and Meghan's return to Britain makes the issue even more sensitive. William does not want the public confused about who officially represents the King. He believes there has to be an unmistakable dividing line."

The insider noted, "Harry sees things very differently. He believes leaving official duties never stopped him from being a prince or dedicating himself to causes he cares about. From his perspective, he isn't pretending to be anything – he is simply continuing the public service that has been part of his life since childhood.

"William's concern is that this starts looking like the half-in, half-out arrangement that was rejected in 2020, only without palace approval. That is something he has absolutely no appetite to revisit."