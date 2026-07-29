Queen Elizabeth Would Have 'Enforced' Megxit Deal as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continue to 'Betray' Late Monarch's Wishes
July 29 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted by a top royal expert for allegedly "egregiously" violating the terms of Queen Elizabeth II's royal exit agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The queen made it clear there would be no "half-in, half-out" deal when Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, quit royal life in 2020. Yet critics argue the pair have since pulled off exactly that under King Charles III, while profiting from their royal titles in life outside the monarchy.
Prince Harry Accused of 'Tearing Up' Megxit Agreement
"What I find so egregious about all of this is that Harry is tearing up his agreement with the late Queen, and that ought to have been a sacred agreement," royal expert Mark Dolan fumed to host Tom Sykes on the July 28 episode of The Royalist podcast.
Sykes agreed, arguing the king is "enabling Harry to establish a rival court in complete defiance of what his mother, in her wisdom, laid down" when she set the terms of the Sussexes' royal exit.
The criticism comes after Charles welcomed Harry, Markle and their two children to his Highgrove estate during their recent U.K. visit and offered the family accommodations at Buckingham Palace. It fueled claims that the Sussexes are attempting to worm their way back into royal life after their U.S. business ventures have fallen apart so spectacularly.
Dolan then singled out Markle, who has appeared to use her title as Duchess of Sussex to build her brand, from her Netflix lifestyle series and As Ever business to high-profile paid appearances.
"Not long after that deal was struck at Megxit – which, by the way, was incredibly generous on the Queen's part – she didn't strip them of their HRH titles," Dolan said, pointing out that the Queen simply asked the couple not to use them.
The pair was still allowed to keep the titles, but on the understanding they would refrain from using them.
"What happens? Meghan is retweeting Instagram posts in which she’s referred to as HRH, and of course, she’s, you know, always trying to exaggerate her royal credentials," the royal insider fumed about how the former actress sends out cards to friends calling herself "HRH The Duchess of Sussex"
Queen Elizabeth Would Have 'Enforced' Megit
"So, it’s horrible that the late Queen is being betrayed in this way by a grandson who claims to have loved her and admired her. You’ve struck a deal, and you’ve reneged on that deal, and that poor woman is not here to enforce it," Dolan huffed.
"And if she was, I think she would enforce it, and she’d be a lot tougher than Charles has been," he added about the famously soft-hearted king.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Living 'Half-In, Half-Out' of Royal Life
Harry returned to the U.K. for the one-year countdown to the Birmingham Invictus Games, which will see him become far more present in his homeland as the 2027 event approaches.
He has also reportedly been offered accommodations at Buckingham Palace in September when he returns for the annual WellChild Awards.
Harry and Markle have additionally been criticized for their "faux royal" tours, in which they've presented themselves as representatives of the family, including their April trip to Australia, where they mixed a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne with several paid private speaking engagements.