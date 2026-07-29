Queen Elizabeth Would Have 'Enforced' Megxit Deal as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Continue to 'Betray' Late Monarch's Wishes

Dolan then singled out Markle, who has appeared to use her title as Duchess of Sussex to build her brand, from her Netflix lifestyle series and As Ever business to high-profile paid appearances.

"Not long after that deal was struck at Megxit – which, by the way, was incredibly generous on the Queen's part – she didn't strip them of their HRH titles," Dolan said, pointing out that the Queen simply asked the couple not to use them.

The pair was still allowed to keep the titles, but on the understanding they would refrain from using them.

"What happens? Meghan is retweeting Instagram posts in which she’s referred to as HRH, and of course, she’s, you know, always trying to exaggerate her royal credentials," the royal insider fumed about how the former actress sends out cards to friends calling herself "HRH The Duchess of Sussex"