EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Fears Harry Has Spies Inside the Palace'

Their arrival has placed them closer to King Charles III, 77, William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, while renewing questions about Harry's relationship with the institution he left behind in 2020.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "William's concern isn't that there is some organized spying operation. It's that Harry spent his entire life inside this institution and naturally still knows people throughout the royal world. William worries that conversations can travel and that details he regards as private might eventually be finding their way to his brother now that he is back in Britain.

"He's therefore become extremely guarded about who is told what. The difficulty is that many people have worked with both brothers or remain personally fond of Harry, so William knows he can't simply draw a line through the Palace and decide everyone belongs on one side or the other. That's created an atmosphere where he's increasingly cautious about information concerning his family."