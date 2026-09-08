Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Madonna's Biggest Onstage Fails Revealed

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Madonna's biggest onstage fails reveal memorable mishaps during live shows.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Madonna's biggest onstage fails reveal memorable mishaps during live shows.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 7 2026, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The show must go on: These music queens suffered mishaps during concerts but didn't miss a note.

See as RadarOnline.com reveals who they are.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Olivia Rodrigo joked about a hole in the stage after taking a plunge during her 2024 Melbourne concert.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo joked about a hole in the stage after taking a plunge during her 2024 Melbourne concert.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna

She took a tumble at a Seattle show in 2024 when a dancer slipped while dragging the chair she was sitting on. But Madonna, 68, had no trouble getting back into the groove – she rolled over on her stomach and kept singing.

Beyoncé

"Gravity can't begin to pull me out of the fan again," singer Beyoncé, 44, joked after getting her hair caught in the blades during her Halo performance at a 2013 Montreal show.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo

"Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage – that's all right," Drop Dead singer Olivia Rodrigo, 23, joked after taking a plunge in Melbourne, Australia, in 2024. "OK, where was I?"

Katy Perry

After jumping into a giant cake at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards, Swish Swish singer Katy Perry, 41, slipped all over the stage.

Article continues below advertisement
Lady Gaga continued singing 'You and I' after toppling off a flaming piano during a 2011 Houston show.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lady Gaga continued singing 'You and I' after toppling off a flaming piano during a 2011 Houston show.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Kate and Prince Philip

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate's Key Royal Rule Learned From Prince Philip Revealed by Royal Author

Hollywood's shortest leading men found lasting love with women who stood taller than their famous partners.

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Hollywood's Shortest Leading Men Who Found Love With Taller Women

Taylor Swift

"My life flashed before my eyes," superstar Taylor Swift, 36, told fans after tripping on the roof of an onstage cabin during her Eras tour in Tokyo in 2024. "But I didn't fall! It's all good."

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster Lady GaGa, 40, toppled off a flaming piano in Houston in 2011 – and continued singing You and I from the floor.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.