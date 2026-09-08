EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Madonna's Biggest Onstage Fails Revealed
Sept. 7 2026, Published 9:30 p.m. ET
The show must go on: These music queens suffered mishaps during concerts but didn't miss a note.
See as RadarOnline.com reveals who they are.
Madonna
She took a tumble at a Seattle show in 2024 when a dancer slipped while dragging the chair she was sitting on. But Madonna, 68, had no trouble getting back into the groove – she rolled over on her stomach and kept singing.
Beyoncé
"Gravity can't begin to pull me out of the fan again," singer Beyoncé, 44, joked after getting her hair caught in the blades during her Halo performance at a 2013 Montreal show.
Olivia Rodrigo
"Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage – that's all right," Drop Dead singer Olivia Rodrigo, 23, joked after taking a plunge in Melbourne, Australia, in 2024. "OK, where was I?"
Katy Perry
After jumping into a giant cake at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards, Swish Swish singer Katy Perry, 41, slipped all over the stage.
Taylor Swift
"My life flashed before my eyes," superstar Taylor Swift, 36, told fans after tripping on the roof of an onstage cabin during her Eras tour in Tokyo in 2024. "But I didn't fall! It's all good."
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster Lady GaGa, 40, toppled off a flaming piano in Houston in 2011 – and continued singing You and I from the floor.