EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate's Key Royal Rule Learned From Prince Philip Revealed by Royal Author

Philip, who died aged 99 in April 2021 after 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II, believed successful consorts needed to concentrate on the people and causes they represented rather than becoming distracted by their own celebrity.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth has now revealed Philip's advice was given to Kate.

In his book Philip: The Final Portrait, Brandreth wrote: "If you believe the attention is for you, for you personally, you're going to end up in trouble."

He added: "The attention is for your role, what you do, what you're supporting. It isn't for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the royal family. That's all."