EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Hollywood's Shortest Leading Men Who Found Love With Taller Women

Erin Darke And Daniel Radcliffe

The couple fell in love on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013, despite their height difference. Daniel [Radcliffe] is 5-foot-5 and Erin [Darke]'s 5-foot-7. "I've now accepted it," he told MTV of his height. "Basically, I came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes."

Eniko Parrish And Kevin Hart

At 5-foot-2 in bare feet, Kevin [Hart] is nearly four inches shorter than his wife, but the comedian doesn't let it get in the way of romance. "I'm confident in the person I am," he declared in 2014. "I think I'm sexy. I tell my lady all the time, 'Babe, I'm sexy.'"