EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Hollywood's Shortest Leading Men Who Found Love With Taller Women
Sept. 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Hollywood's short kings tower over the competition for these loved-up ladies.
See as RadarOnline.com reveals who they are.
Benji Madden And Cameron Diaz
When actress Cameron Diaz first laid eyes on Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2014, she "immediately thought, 'He's hot,'" she told Anna Faris. They married in January 2015 and it has never bothered the 5-foot-9 actress that her man stands three inches shorter.
Erin Darke And Daniel Radcliffe
The couple fell in love on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013, despite their height difference. Daniel [Radcliffe] is 5-foot-5 and Erin [Darke]'s 5-foot-7. "I've now accepted it," he told MTV of his height. "Basically, I came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes."
Eniko Parrish And Kevin Hart
At 5-foot-2 in bare feet, Kevin [Hart] is nearly four inches shorter than his wife, but the comedian doesn't let it get in the way of romance. "I'm confident in the person I am," he declared in 2014. "I think I'm sexy. I tell my lady all the time, 'Babe, I'm sexy.'"
Tom Holland And Zendaya
While Zendaya, at 5-foot-10, is two inches taller than her husband Tom Holland and loves high heels, she "never thought of it as a thing," she told SiriusXM.
The couple, who fell in love making the Spider-Man movies, say that while the height difference is no big deal in their relationship, it has affected some stunts at work.
Elle Fanning And Gus Wenner
Standing at a statuesque 5-foot-9, Elle [Fanning] towers over her Rolling Stone executive love Gus Wenner, although the pair sure do scrub up well on the red carpet. They have been dating since 2023 and "the future looks bright," she told Who What Wear earlier this year.
Leslie Bibb And Sam Rockwell
With Leslie [Bibb] being 5-foot-9 and her longtime partner 5-foot-8, there isn't that much of a height difference. It often appears more, however, during red carpet appearances, thanks to her soaring designer heels.