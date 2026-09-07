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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Hollywood's Shortest Leading Men Who Found Love With Taller Women

Hollywood's shortest leading men found lasting love with women who stood taller than their famous partners.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood's shortest leading men found lasting love with women who stood taller than their famous partners.

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Sept. 7 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Hollywood's short kings tower over the competition for these loved-up ladies.

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Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe fell in love while making 'Kill Your Darlings' despite their height difference.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe fell in love while making 'Kill Your Darlings' despite their height difference.

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Benji Madden And Cameron Diaz

When actress Cameron Diaz first laid eyes on Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2014, she "immediately thought, 'He's hot,'" she told Anna Faris. They married in January 2015 and it has never bothered the 5-foot-9 actress that her man stands three inches shorter.

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Erin Darke And Daniel Radcliffe

The couple fell in love on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013, despite their height difference. Daniel [Radcliffe] is 5-foot-5 and Erin [Darke]'s 5-foot-7. "I've now accepted it," he told MTV of his height. "Basically, I came to the conclusion a while ago that you can either be really bitter about it or you can make loads of funny jokes."

Eniko Parrish And Kevin Hart

At 5-foot-2 in bare feet, Kevin [Hart] is nearly four inches shorter than his wife, but the comedian doesn't let it get in the way of romance. "I'm confident in the person I am," he declared in 2014. "I think I'm sexy. I tell my lady all the time, 'Babe, I'm sexy.'"

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Zendaya said she 'never thought of' her height difference with husband Tom Holland as an issue.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Zendaya said she 'never thought of' her height difference with husband Tom Holland as an issue.

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Tom Holland And Zendaya

While Zendaya, at 5-foot-10, is two inches taller than her husband Tom Holland and loves high heels, she "never thought of it as a thing," she told SiriusXM.

The couple, who fell in love making the Spider-Man movies, say that while the height difference is no big deal in their relationship, it has affected some stunts at work.

Elle Fanning And Gus Wenner

Standing at a statuesque 5-foot-9, Elle [Fanning] towers over her Rolling Stone executive love Gus Wenner, although the pair sure do scrub up well on the red carpet. They have been dating since 2023 and "the future looks bright," she told Who What Wear earlier this year.

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These A-listers faced shocking breakups when their famous partners dumped them by text message.

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the A-Listers Who Were Dumped by Text Message

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EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Lopez Finally Moved On From Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

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Leslie Bibb stands one inch taller than longtime partner Sam Rockwell, with heels often making the difference appear greater.
Source: C3396 / MEGA

Leslie Bibb stands one inch taller than longtime partner Sam Rockwell, with heels often making the difference appear greater.

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Leslie Bibb And Sam Rockwell

With Leslie [Bibb] being 5-foot-9 and her longtime partner 5-foot-8, there isn't that much of a height difference. It often appears more, however, during red carpet appearances, thanks to her soaring designer heels.

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