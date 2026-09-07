EXCLUSIVE: Frank Sinatra's 'Parenting Sins' Laid Bare as Crooner's Daughter Speaks Out

The late star's youngest daughter, now 78, was only seven months old when Sinatra left the family home, leaving his first wife, Nancy Barbato, to raise their three children.

But Tina believes that even if her father had remained under the same roof, his relentless touring schedule would have meant he was rarely present.

A source familiar with the family told us: "Frank loved his children, but nobody could pretend he was a conventional hands-on father and he had plenty of sins as a father. His career dominated his existence and Tina grew up understanding that the Frank Sinatra adored by millions around the world was often physically absent from his own family's everyday life."

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Tina said: "He was a distant, physically absent parent, obviously.

"But if he were living at home he would've been gone 42 weeks a year anyway. Because he was always on the road, nightclubbing."