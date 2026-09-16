Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Family Insists Religion Played 'No Role' in Decision That Triggered Mistrial

A brother of the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial has opened up about his sibling's controversial decision during an interview with the New York Post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The juror refused to acquit the mother of murdering her three children by reason of insanity, going against his fellow jurors and triggering a mistrial after 38 hours of deliberations. According to the unnamed brother, what followed has been anything but easy for his family, who are originally from Haiti.