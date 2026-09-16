Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Family Insists Religion Played 'No Role' in Decision That Triggered Mistrial
Sept. 16 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
A brother of the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial has opened up about his sibling's controversial decision during an interview with the New York Post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The juror refused to acquit the mother of murdering her three children by reason of insanity, going against his fellow jurors and triggering a mistrial after 38 hours of deliberations. According to the unnamed brother, what followed has been anything but easy for his family, who are originally from Haiti.
'My Family Cannot Leave the House'
"My family cannot leave the house," the brother explained. “They are leaving notes at my mother’s house. They won’t leave us alone, and we don’t know anything."
"People have been calling me like crazy. It’s crazy," he continued. "We didn't know. That's why I was shocked. [...] He didn’t tell us anything."
The brother also took the opportunity to address online rumors that his sibling's Catholic faith somehow influenced his vote, insisting this is not the case.
Brother on Juror: 'He Made the Call'
"I don’t think religion had anything to do with it," he told the outlet. "He looked at the case, and he made the call. [...] For me, that’s how I would do it. I would just listen to the case with all the evidence, and go from there.”
“His choice was good for some people, but not good for other people," the brother added.
Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Past Under Scrutiny After Mistrial
Following the mistrial, reports that the holdout juror once faced his own legal issues surfaced. According to the Brockton, Massachusetts, Police Department, he was accused of domestic violence in 2021. The police report states that the juror's 13-year-old nephew called police at the time, alleging that an argument between his uncle and aunt had taken a violent turn.
The juror was charged with one count of domestic violence assault and battery, which he pleaded not guilty to. The criminal charge was ultimately dropped.
Potential jurors must disclose any prior arrests, criminal charges, and court orders. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not the holdout juror was honest when filling out the juror questionnaire.
Lindsay Clancy's Fate Remains Uncertain
District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet revealed if the state plans to retry Clancy. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on September 29 at Plymouth Superior Court.