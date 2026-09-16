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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Hit With Security Team Warning' After Private Number Leaks Online

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is said to have been given a stern warning by her security team after her personal cell phone number was leaked online.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is said to have been given a stern warning by her security team after her personal cell phone number was exposed when a screenshot from a school parents' WhatsApp group circulated online, RadarOnline.com.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, had joined the parents' chat shortly before her children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, began attending a British school.

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Private Number Leak Triggers Security Concerns

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle received a stern security warning after leaking her phone number.

But the exchange was subsequently screenshotted and shared, exposing Markle's private number and creating another security headache for the family shortly after their return to the UK.

A source familiar with the situation exclusively told us: "Meghan's security team took it extremely seriously and there were some very direct conversations about what had happened.

"She was warned that she cannot share personal contact details in circumstances where she has no control over who might screenshot them or where they could ultimately end up. The message was very clear – don't do anything like this again."

Markle had received a friendly welcome after joining the parents' group.

One mother wrote: "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo."

Another added: "Welcome!!"

Markle replied: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji.) So happy to be a part of this community. xx."

A screenshot of the conversation was later circulated multiple times, resulting in Markle's number being compromised.

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Parents' Group Exchange Sparks Privacy Fears

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan previously relocated their children due to transit risks.

Another source told us: "Meghan understandably wanted to participate like any other parent and introduce herself to the group. The problem is that normal rules don't necessarily apply when you are dealing with somebody whose private information can immediately become valuable once it leaves a closed group."

The incident emerged after Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 42, removed Archie and Lilibet from their original school after two days following discussions with their private security team about the commute.

Heavy rush-hour traffic and parked vehicles had created difficulties for their security convoy, with concerns including the amount of time the children could spend stationary and whether the family's vehicle and accompanying security car could remain together.

The children have since started at another school.

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School Security Issues Add to Family Concerns

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles reiterated that the couple remain non-working private citizens.

The developments come as Harry and Markle undergo fresh assessments of their publicly funded security arrangements following their return to Britain. Markle's assessment is her first since the couple stopped working as senior royals in 2020.

Harry has spent years arguing his family requires greater protection in Britain. He previously described the country as "unsafe" for his family and criticized the process surrounding his security arrangements as a "good, old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."

King Charles, 77, last week authorized formal guidance reiterating that Harry and Markle remain non-working members of the royal family.

The letter described their position as akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests and said operational security questions should be handled by the relevant police authorities.

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Photo of Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princes Lilibet and Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The mother-of-two celebrated Prince Harry's forty-second birthday on Instagram.

Markle nevertheless continued sharing glimpses of family life this week as she celebrated Harry's 42nd birthday on Instagram.

Alongside photographs including Harry skiing with Lilibet, kissing Markle in a vineyard and riding a quad bike, she wrote: "He's simply the best. Happy birthday, my love."

Markle and Harry's relationship with the royal family has been strained since they stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved to the US.

Their subsequent interviews, Netflix series, and Harry's memoir Spare exposed family tensions, while disagreements over security and their roles have continued to complicate relations.

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