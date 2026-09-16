EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Hit With Security Team Warning' After Private Number Leaks Online

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, had joined the parents' chat shortly before her children, Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, began attending a British school.

Meghan Markle is said to have been given a stern warning by her security team after her personal cell phone number was exposed when a screenshot from a school parents' WhatsApp group circulated online, RadarOnline.com .

But the exchange was subsequently screenshotted and shared, exposing Markle's private number and creating another security headache for the family shortly after their return to the UK.

A source familiar with the situation exclusively told us: "Meghan's security team took it extremely seriously and there were some very direct conversations about what had happened.

"She was warned that she cannot share personal contact details in circumstances where she has no control over who might screenshot them or where they could ultimately end up. The message was very clear – don't do anything like this again."

Markle had received a friendly welcome after joining the parents' group.

One mother wrote: "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo."

Another added: "Welcome!!"

Markle replied: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji.) So happy to be a part of this community. xx."

A screenshot of the conversation was later circulated multiple times, resulting in Markle's number being compromised.