'Wheel of Fortune' Gets a Revamp With Brand New Gameplay Challenge for Latest Season

The game tests contestants by challenging them to solve puzzles in mere seconds. Each correct answer will win them $1,000. The puzzles will still be in the standard Wheel of Fortune format, but the time adds a new element of pressure.

Introducing the new segment, host Ryan Seacrest told Good Morning America, “This is exciting. A lot of people say, ‘How do you get more games in his show? It’s not a long show.’ So we’re squeezing more gameplay at the top of the show with a rapid-fire game that we just started to have, which I love.”

He also argued adding the mini game early into the episodes allows players to "shake off the nerves" and adjust to the stage before it gets serious.

“Because they’re so excited. The adrenaline is pumping and rushing,” he said. “They’ve got to focus right in on playing the game, and I noticed that when we did some of the first episodes.”

Presenter Vanna White agreed, adding, "They have nothing else on their mind but solving (the puzzle)."