'Wheel of Fortune' Producers 'Risk Losing' Host Ryan Seacrest After 'Volcano of Bad Press' Over Jim Thornton Scandal

An insider pushed the onus onto Sony TV to "call the shots" about Thornton's suspension and how to proceed. An insider told Closer Weekly the former announcer "went from a cog in the WoF machine to a volcano of bad press for the franchise overnight."

They've turned their attention away from Thornton, who was a legacy member of the team, and onto Seacrest and Vanna White, hoping to retain the talent. The insider described Seacrest as "somebody who is particularly allergic to any kind of scandal and innuendo."

Thus, Sony may have an uphill battle to "put the focus back on the episodes." They are hoping to isolate the remaining audience-facing talent to save them "from the damage this is doing to the show's reputation."