EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Investigating 'Wide-Ranging Conspiracy' Tied to Mar-a-Lago — as Ex-CIA Boss John Brennan Dragged Into Grand Jury Probe
Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
President Trump's Justice Department is pursuing what prosecutors allegedly described as a sweeping conspiracy investigation involving "issues at Mar-a-Lago and beyond" – with former CIA Director John Brennan now caught up in the federal grand jury probe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Brennan's attorneys claim prosecutors recently disclosed the existence of multiple ongoing grand jury investigations while discussing a subpoena demanding the former intelligence chief's testimony.
'Far-Reaching' Probe Tied to Mar-a-Lago
In a supplemental declaration filed Monday, September 14, Brennan attorney Kenneth Wainstein said he and co-counsel participated in a September 11 conference call with prosecutor Kurt Olsen and three other members of the prosecution team.
According to Wainstein, Olsen said there were multiple "viable" grand jury investigations underway, including a "far-reaching" probe based in Fort Pierce, Florida.
The attorney claimed prosecutors described that investigation as encompassing "issues at Mar-a-Lago and beyond" and examining whether Trump had his civil rights violated. The filing does not spell out precisely what alleged conduct forms the basis of the broader investigation or identify every individual potentially under scrutiny.
John Brennan Named 'Subject' of Wider Probe
However, Brennan's legal team said prosecutors characterized the matter as a "more wide-ranging conspiracy." The filing claims prosecutors drew an important distinction between Brennan's status in two separate investigations.
According to Wainstein, Olsen confirmed Brennan remained a "target" of a narrower District of Columbia investigation concerning statements the former CIA director made before Congress. But in the wider Fort Pierce conspiracy investigation, Brennan was allegedly described as a "subject."
Prosecutors also allegedly told Brennan's attorneys the narrower investigation remained "viable" and that conduct being examined in that probe could potentially become part of the broader case as alleged overt acts.
Grand Jury Subpoena Issued
The new development comes after Brennan was ordered to appear before a federal grand jury. Wainstein said he accepted service on September 10 for a subpoena requiring Brennan to testify in Fort Pierce on October 15.
According to the declaration, the subpoena was signed the previous day by Joseph diGenova, who at the time was serving as a counselor to the Attorney General. Hours after Brennan's attorneys attempted to coordinate a conversation about the subpoena, news broke that diGenova had resigned from his Justice Department position.
The filing cites reports quoting diGenova as saying prosecutors faced an ethical problem if they were being pushed to seek indictments without evidence.
Probe Reaches Trump's DOJ Leadership
DiGenova later reportedly clarified that he believed evidence existed to support prosecution theories but argued investigators needed sufficient time to build their cases. Brennan's lawyers said Olsen also explained the chain of command overseeing the investigation.
According to the declaration, Olsen said he reported to U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones in the Southern District of Florida, followed by the Deputy Attorney General and Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The explosive filing comes as Brennan continues his federal lawsuit against Blanche, Trump, the DOJ, FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and other administration officials while seeking a preliminary injunction. Brennan filed the case in July, claiming the administration was carrying out unlawful government campaign targeting him.