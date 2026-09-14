EXCLUSIVE: Trump's DOJ Investigating 'Wide-Ranging Conspiracy' Tied to Mar-a-Lago — as Ex-CIA Boss John Brennan Dragged Into Grand Jury Probe

In a supplemental declaration filed Monday, September 14, Brennan attorney Kenneth Wainstein said he and co-counsel participated in a September 11 conference call with prosecutor Kurt Olsen and three other members of the prosecution team.

According to Wainstein, Olsen said there were multiple "viable" grand jury investigations underway, including a "far-reaching" probe based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The attorney claimed prosecutors described that investigation as encompassing "issues at Mar-a-Lago and beyond" and examining whether Trump had his civil rights violated. The filing does not spell out precisely what alleged conduct forms the basis of the broader investigation or identify every individual potentially under scrutiny.