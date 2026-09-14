EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit With Fresh Retaliation Allegation as Fired Stars and Stripes Boss Claims Critical Pentagon Coverage Was 'Real Reason' for Purge

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trio sued the Department of Defense, Hegseth, and other Pentagon officials last month, alleging their firings violated the First Amendment and amounted to retaliation for defending the military newspaper's editorial independence.

Now, Lederer is claiming the Pentagon's stated reason for the firings — alleged insubordination — does not tell the whole story.

"I believe the coverage was the real reason — the underlying cause of what's happened," Lederer told reporters Monday at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan.

The Pentagon has maintained the firings were tied to insubordination, not the newspaper’s coverage.