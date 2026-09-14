Erika Kirk Rages Over Late Husband Charlie's Vandalized Statue After the Tribute Is Trashed With Red Spray Paint

On Sunday, September 13, Erika took to X and responded, "Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy.

"They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice, but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder."

The statue had been placed outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier in the week to honor the first anniversary of his shocking public assassination.

Charlie co-founded the organization. Erika became CEO following his death.