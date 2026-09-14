Erika Kirk Rages Over Late Husband Charlie's Vandalized Statue After the Tribute Is Trashed With Red Spray Paint
Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk has declared that her late husband Charlie's vandalized statue will not deter her from her ultimate mission, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over the weekend, a newly erected statue of the conservative podcaster was trashed with red spray paint, as his face and the word "Jesus" depicted on a nearby memorial sign were crossed out.
Erika Kirk Responds
On Sunday, September 13, Erika took to X and responded, "Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy.
"They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice, but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder."
The statue had been placed outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier in the week to honor the first anniversary of his shocking public assassination.
Charlie co-founded the organization. Erika became CEO following his death.
Update on Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson
Erika continued on social media, "Ig you think crossing out the name of Jesus Christ will silence Christians, history has already proved you wrong. We know what it costs to stand firm for Christ and we will stand anyway. God will not be mocked."
"We’ll put his name right back where it belongs, clean up the mess, restore Charlie's statue, and keep building," she noted, before adding, "We will never give up and never surrender."
Turning Point, which labeled the act "diabolical," revealed they're working with local law enforcement to find out who is behind the vandalism.
Charlie, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson was accused of his murder, as prosecutors said he had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.
During a hearing to determine whether Robinson's case would go to trial, Erika was in the courtroom and was seen sobbing before the hearing started.
The 37-year-old also left the courtroom as a police officer described the brutal details of how her husband was gunned down. Utah Judge Tony Graf eventually ruled that Robinson will stand trial on murder charges. The date for the trial has not been set yet, but the next hearing in the case will take place on October 23.
If convicted, Robinson faces a possible death penalty. However, in the state of Utah, not every homicide is a capital crime, as prosecutors must show the killing was egregious and prove there was an "aggravating factor" in play, too.
Charlie's death led to an onslaught of reactions from Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance.
JD Vance Goes Off, Defends Erika Kirk
Last month, the 42-year-old admitted he was "frustrated" with Charlie's death, especially with the conspiracy theories that have followed, including the wild claim that Erika was behind the assassination.
"I'm most frustrated at the attacks on Erika and some of the other staff," Vance said while speaking to former CIA analyst Buck Sexton on The Clay & Buck Show. "You know, Mikey (McCoy), who was Charlie’s chief of staff and a very good friend of both of ours. You know, Mikey was the person who called me and told me that he thought Charlie actually had a chance when he was in the hospital. You know, of course, that didn’t work out."
He added, "But the idea that somehow these people were involved in Charlie’s death just enrages me."
"I know Erika. She's a very, very good person, and she’s trying to raise two kids who just lost their father, and she just doesn’t deserve the attacks that have been leveled against her," Vance raged.