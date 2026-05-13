A 'Legion of Professionals' Refusing Trump's Orders Revealed: Former CIA Director Claims Officials in DOJ and CIA Are Secretly Pushing Back Against Prez
May 13 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
There is a "legion" of Deep State operatives in the Department of Justice and the CIA resisting President Trump's orders, RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to John Brennan.
The former CIA Director made the bombshell comments to Nicolle Wallace, after the MS NOW anchor claimed Trump makes the DOJ and the FBI do his bidding.
'The Ones Who Are Refusing to Follow Politically Motivated Prosecutions'
"What still exists in the system to slow that down?" Wallace asked Brennan, the CIA Director under Barack Obama.
Brennan responded, "There's still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places."
"The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities in the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community, and Department of Justice,” Brennan explained.
According to the 70-year-old, the nation now has to "rely on these individuals to stand up to their professional responsibilities and also to courts, to the judges..."
Russia and 2016 Election Investigation
Brennan explained that "what has happened to our institutions is really going to have longstanding damage to these institutions." His shock comments come as the FBI is conducting interviews with current and former CIA officers as part of their investigation into Brennan.
The investigation is focused on Brennan's role in an intelligence assessment that found Russia sought to interfere in the controversial 2016 presidential election, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The insider claimed the interviews seem to be all about Brennan and his statements to Congress, as well as the decision to include an unverified dossier about Trump's alleged ties to Russia in a 2017 intelligence assessment about the country's election meddling.
In a sworn testimony to Jim Jordan's committee, Brennan noted, "The CIA was not involved at all with the dossier."
Trump and the 25th Amendment
"This claim is contradicted by multiple sources that reveal Brennan's support for including the dossier in the ICA," Jordan explained in his letter to the DOJ, referring Brennan for criminal prosecution.
Jordan claimed, "According to a CIA memorandum declassified by the Trump Administration, when two CIA mission center leaders confronted Brennan with 'specific flaws' in the dossier, Brennan disregarded their concerns, 'appear[ing] more swayed by the [d]ossier's general conformity with existing theories than by legitimate tradecraft concerns.'"
Meanwhile, Brennan has not been shy when it comes to slamming Trump, recently calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
"This person is clearly unhinged," Brennan said after Trump threatened, "a whole civilization will die tonight," amid the brutal war with Iran.
Brennan added at the time, "I think the 25th amendment was written with Donald Trump in mind." Other high-profile figures in politics have already called for the amendment to be invoked on Trump.
Following Trump's Iran threat, former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene also raged, tweeting, "25TH AMENDMENT! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."