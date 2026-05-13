A 'Legion of Professionals' Refusing Trump's Orders Revealed: Former CIA Director Claims Officials in DOJ and CIA Are Secretly Pushing Back Against Prez

"What still exists in the system to slow that down?" Wallace asked Brennan, the CIA Director under Barack Obama.

Brennan responded, "There's still a legion of professionals in the law enforcement environment, Department of Justice, as well as the CIA and other places."

"The ones who are refusing to follow politically motivated prosecutions, those who are refusing to support any type of political activities in the part of the Trump administration that are inconsistent with the authorities, the responsibilities of the intelligence community, law enforcement community, and Department of Justice,” Brennan explained.

According to the 70-year-old, the nation now has to "rely on these individuals to stand up to their professional responsibilities and also to courts, to the judges..."