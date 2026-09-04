Suspended 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Jim Thornton Allegedly Caught Browsing 'Pedophilia' Chatroom on Plane by Fellow Passenger

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old was seen in pictures obtained by TMZ on a lifeline.chat, a chat room for people with pedophilic thoughts.

Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton was suspended after being captured browsing a chatroom linked to pedophilia during a flight.

The lawyer clarified that the chat room website lifeline.chat is "not unlawful, there is no unlawful child p---ography or other pedophilic content, and my client never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child p---ography whether on that commercial flight in May or at any other time."

Thornton's lawyer Allison Hart said in a statement the announcer had "become active in suicide-prevention advocacy since losing a close family member to suicide two years ago, and he has spent time visiting chat rooms offering support to individuals suffering from suicidal ideation."

Hart further stressed: "It is for that reason that my client was never arrested or charged with a crime. Law enforcement immediately confirmed that no crime had occurred and immediately told my client he was free to go. In short, my client did nothing wrong."

The plane incident led to police meeting the announcer at the gate, but he was not arrested or charged with any crime.

Timestamps from the images indicate that the announcer visited the chat room for at least 57 minutes, but Thornton says he left the chat room once he realized what it was.