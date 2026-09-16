Amanda Seyfried Splits from Husband Thomas Sadoski After 9 Years — 'They've Been Separated for a While'

They eloped in March 2017 for an intimate ceremony which Sadoski, who starred in The Newsroom, said was "beautiful."

He told People: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."

They welcomed their first child in the same year they married, and their second child, son Thomas Jr., arrived in September 2020.

Seyfried and Sadoski raised their children on a farm in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. They also have properties in New York City and Los Angeles.