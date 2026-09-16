Amanda Seyfried Splits from Husband Thomas Sadoski After 9 Years — 'They've Been Separated for a While'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, secretly split for "some time" before confirming their nine-year marriage was over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement, in which they explained how the breakup is a positive move for their family.
'It's Proven to Be the Right Move For Us'
The statement, given to People, read: "We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever – and it's GOOD."
The pair first met when they starred together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015, and Sadoski, 50, was immediately impressed with his co-star, describing the Mamma Mia actress, 40, as his "perfect scene partner."
Months later, the two met again on the set of The Last Word, where their characters were love interests, and they began dating in 2016 – the year they got engaged.
'It Was Just The Two Of Us'
They eloped in March 2017 for an intimate ceremony which Sadoski, who starred in The Newsroom, said was "beautiful."
He told People: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."
They welcomed their first child in the same year they married, and their second child, son Thomas Jr., arrived in September 2020.
Seyfried and Sadoski raised their children on a farm in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. They also have properties in New York City and Los Angeles.
Amanda Seyfried Put Hollywood Hills Home Up For Sale Weeks Earlier
Last month, Seyfried listed her Hollywood Hills home for $3.2million.
Speaking about Sadoski in January, Seyfried said he "sacrifices a lot for me," adding to Vogue, "He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I’m being afforded are insane…"
After the couple revealed their divorce, the Mamma Mia star shared a series of images on Instagram stories, including a picture of Sadoski and some poignant–if cryptic–quotes.
"This is all you get. So please, just fight for the things that crack light into your life, fight for the things that soften you. Protect the people you love, leave them better than you found them. Defend your heart; do whatever it takes to keep it open despite what it has been through. Forgive not just others, but yourself, as well. Slow down," read one.
Another read: "Taste, and touch, and feel and care. Create the things you want to see in this world; stay as curious as possible. Honor your joy, do not shy away from the good that is trying to reach you; do not convince yourself that you are unworthy of it. Be strong enough to be gentle.
"Be brave enough to break. Be all that you are. Be all that you are."
In another story, she shared a quote that read: "There’s really not a difficult thing unless you decide it’s a difficult thing. Otherwise, it’s just the next thing you’re figuring out."