Duane 'Keffe D' Davis' Las Vegas Lawyer Slams Police For Failing to Investigate People with Motive 'To Get Rid of Tupac'

He explained: "It just prejudiced the whole thing from the beginning. It poisoned that water," Sanft explained, using a sports reference to explain the impact of losing those pretrial motions.

"So as a result, we were (at) a high school football game. We're walking in. We're about doing an opening kick-off. You look up and the scoreboard's already zero for us and 52 for the state. You see what I’m saying? Horrible position to be in, but that’s what we had."

It took a Clark County jury under three hours on Monday to find Davis guilty of orchestrating the murder of rapper Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas. He died six days after being shot.

Sanft called three witnesses in Davis’ defense, but Davis did not testify on his own behalf.