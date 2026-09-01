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Home > News > Tupac Shakur

Tupac's Convicted Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Demands Appeal Moments After Guilty Verdict

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis vowed to appeal his conviction for the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Source: mega

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis vowed to appeal his conviction for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

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Aug. 31 2026, Published 10:15 p.m. ET

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The now-convicted murderer of Tupac Shakur has already vowed to appeal his guilty verdict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis declared his intention as he was being led out of a Las Vegas courtroom, just moments after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating the hit that killed the rap legend.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Was Found Guilty after Three Hours of Deliberation.

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Davis was found guilty on Monday, August 31 after a two-week trial.
Source: AP

Davis was found guilty on Monday, August 31 after a two-week trial.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their verdict. Witnesses in the courtroom said Davis appeared straight-faced and silent as the judgment was read.

The 63-year-old briefly raised his fist in the air as he exited the courtroom and looked out at Shakur's family in the gallery. He told the judge only that he wanted to appeal, and then asked that his cell phone and laptop be returned to him.

Shakur's family displayed more emotion, hugging and embracing each other. One member raised a fist in victory, while the rapper's sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, appeared to quietly shed tears of happiness.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. Judge Carli Kierny ordered him to be held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Mouthed Off to the Judge

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis accused prosecutors of publishing his home address, putting his family in danger.
Source: Law & Crime

Davis accused prosecutors of publishing his home address, putting his family in danger.

The quick verdict capped off a roughly two-week trial filled with emotion and tension, culminating in court with Davis mouthing off to the judge and pointing fingers at prosecutors.

The former gang member was livid, claiming authorities published his home address for all to see, putting his family in danger.

"They've broken into my house, vandalized my house, vandalized my wife's car because they keep giving out our address," Davis cried out in court one day after the jury was dismissed. "It's wrong. They're wrong."

One of the prosecutors fired back, chuckling at the accusation and telling the judge, "For the record, I think he's upset that I'm prosecuting him for murder."

But Judge Kierny wasn't laughing, and instead admonished both sides to remind their witnesses not to communicate with Davis or his family.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Supplied the Murder Weapon that Killed Tupac Shakur

The former gang member confessed to providing the murder weapon in a self-published memoir.
Source: MEGA

The former gang member confessed to providing the murder weapon in a self-published memoir.

While prosecutors never alleged that Davis actually pulled the trigger, they did argue he procured the murder weapon and helped plan the fatal hit.

Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, while in a vehicle with his friend, music mogul Suge Knight. A white Cadillac pulled up alongside their vehicle and fired a series of gunshots. The bullets clipped Knight while badly injuring Shakur.

He died days later at a local hospital.

The California Love hitmaker's murder went unsolved for decades, but the case took a turn when Davis wrote and published a shocking memoir "confessing" to the killing in 2019.

Davis was subsequently arrested in connection with Shakur's murder on the morning of September 29, 2023, and has remained behind bars ever since.

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Considered Himself 'Untouchable'

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He is set to be sentenced on October 13.
Source: LVMPD/MEGA

He is set to be sentenced on October 13.

Insiders hinted Davis was long a person of interest, but police lacked the crucial evidence to charge him. That is, until he bragged about the killing to friends and in his self-published memoir.

Prosecutors built their case around the book, in which Davis wrote that he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when one person opened fire on Shakur and Knight.

He went on to specifically identify his nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, as the alleged triggerman.

However, insiders say Davis considered himself untouchable by law enforcement.

"Keefe openly mocked the prospect of justice for many years," one source claimed. "He felt that the police were never going to take action against him."

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