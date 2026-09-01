Tupac's Convicted Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Demands Appeal Moments After Guilty Verdict

Duane "Keffe D" Davis declared his intention as he was being led out of a Las Vegas courtroom, just moments after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating the hit that killed the rap legend .

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their verdict. Witnesses in the courtroom said Davis appeared straight-faced and silent as the judgment was read.

The 63-year-old briefly raised his fist in the air as he exited the courtroom and looked out at Shakur's family in the gallery. He told the judge only that he wanted to appeal, and then asked that his cell phone and laptop be returned to him.

Shakur's family displayed more emotion, hugging and embracing each other. One member raised a fist in victory, while the rapper's sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, appeared to quietly shed tears of happiness.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. Judge Carli Kierny ordered him to be held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.