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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Brands Tiger Woods' Plea Deal 'Very Fair' and Claims He Told Golfer to 'Hire Driver' Before March Crash

picture of Donald Trump and Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump says Tiger Woods' DUI punishment is 'very fair' before claiming he told golf legend to hire a driver.

Sept. 3 2026, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump says Tiger Woods' DUI punishment is "very fair," before claiming he advised the golf champ to hire a driver before his latest crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 80, supported the 15-time major winner, who is dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, after he was given a five-year driving ban.

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Trump's Words of Advice for Tiger Woods

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picture of Donald Trump and Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Trump claims he suggested Woods hire a personal driver.

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Trump expressed his sympathy regarding Woods' longstanding back issues.

The legendary golfer, 50, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of reckless and careless driving on Wednesday, September 2, as part of a deal that reduced his previous charges of DUI and failure to submit to testing stemming from his arrest earlier this year.

Commenting on the charge, Trump said: "I think he's going to have somebody drive him.

"I told him that a long time (ago): 'Why don't you get somebody to drive you?' So he's going to have somebody drive him from now on."

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Tiger Woods 'Had A Bad Doctor'

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Source: MEGA

Trump laid into golfer's surgeon due to Woods' 'horrible back.'

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The president added: "They didn't find alcohol on him. He didn't test positive at all for alcohol. But because of his horrible back – he had, in my opinion, a bad doctor – he had a back operation that did not work out well, and he is under pain.

"It's a tough deal when you're taking a painkiller because you're under pain, tremendous pain."

Woods rolled over his Land Rover and clipped a truck while attempting to pass. No one was injured in the March accident, but he was taken into custody at the scene.

The iconic athlete refused to take a urine test.

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Tiger Woods Caught Asking Trump For Help

picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods was filmed calling Trump for help after the March crash.

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However, two hydrocodone pills were found inside his pants pocket. A breathalyzer showed he was not under the influence of alcohol.

The PGA tournament champion pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge, prompting investigators to conduct a deeper investigation.

A judge allowed them to look through his medical records and access records related to prescription drugs throughout the year.

Woods was seen on bodycam video calling Trump for help.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods said on March 31 before entering treatment in Switzerland. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

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picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Trump called Woods a 'very special guy.'

Woods was previously arrested for DUI in May 2017 after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, and prosecutors dropped the DUI charge.

In 2009, he was in a low-speed crash outside his Florida home. At the time, he was prescribed Ambien and Vicodin. It was not immediately clear if he was abusing these drugs.

"He's a very special guy. I'm glad that was resolved," Trump added on Wednesday.

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