Donald Trump Brands Tiger Woods' Plea Deal 'Very Fair' and Claims He Told Golfer to 'Hire Driver' Before March Crash

The president, 80, supported the 15-time major winner, who is dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump , after he was given a five-year driving ban .

Donald Trump says Tiger Woods ' DUI punishment is "very fair," before claiming he advised the golf champ to hire a driver before his latest crash , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump expressed his sympathy regarding Woods' longstanding back issues.

The legendary golfer, 50, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of reckless and careless driving on Wednesday, September 2, as part of a deal that reduced his previous charges of DUI and failure to submit to testing stemming from his arrest earlier this year.

Commenting on the charge, Trump said: "I think he's going to have somebody drive him.

"I told him that a long time (ago): 'Why don't you get somebody to drive you?' So he's going to have somebody drive him from now on."