Melania Trump Looks Unrecognizable in Modeling Photos Taken Over a Decade Before She Met Husband Donald

Melania, born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia, is said to have been discovered at 16 years old by a Slovenian photographer. In 1987, she worked on one of her first photo shoots – and just two years later, she signed with a Milan modeling agency and traveled the world for ad campaigns.

In one black-and-white photo shoot, a young Melania smiles wide while showing off several different poses, as critics called out how different she looked.

"I don't see her in these photos at all," one person said on social media, as another quipped, "That's a face transplant!"

A user claimed, "Looks like she's had quite a bit of work done since then. At least one rhinoplasty, and cheek implants for starters," and a commentator noted, "Yeah, that shows how much plastic surgery she actually has had."