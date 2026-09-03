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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Looks Unrecognizable in Modeling Photos Taken Over a Decade Before She Met Husband Donald

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's modeling days have resurfaced, and she looks unrecognizable.

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Sept. 3 2026, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET

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Before becoming the First Lady, Melania Trump was a high-fashion model who would attend plenty of parties, RadarOnline.com can reveal – the perfect opportunity for her to meet the person who would become president of the United States.

Melania first met Donald Trump during Fashion Week in 1998, eventually tying the knot in 2005 at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida; however, she was quite unrecognizable years before saying "I do."

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Melania Trump's Modeling Days

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Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump met her husband in 2005, during Fashion Week in New York City.

Melania, born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia, is said to have been discovered at 16 years old by a Slovenian photographer. In 1987, she worked on one of her first photo shoots – and just two years later, she signed with a Milan modeling agency and traveled the world for ad campaigns.

In one black-and-white photo shoot, a young Melania smiles wide while showing off several different poses, as critics called out how different she looked.

"I don't see her in these photos at all," one person said on social media, as another quipped, "That's a face transplant!"

A user claimed, "Looks like she's had quite a bit of work done since then. At least one rhinoplasty, and cheek implants for starters," and a commentator noted, "Yeah, that shows how much plastic surgery she actually has had."

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Melania Trump Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Melania Trump looks unrecognizable during her modeling days.

Victoria Silvstedt, Melania's roommate at the time, once revealed how focused the future first lady was and noted to The Mirror, "We just stuck together. We were very, very supportive of each other. We'd actually stay home most of the time."

Silvstedt also branded Melania's journey "surreal," as she went from living in an apartment in Paris to the White House with the president.

The now-56-year-old has denied rumors she's gone under the knife, previously telling GQ: "I didn't make any changes. A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything. I live a healthy life."

Melania then revealed she takes care of her "skin and my body. I'm against Botox; I'm against injections. I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

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Melania Trump Is a Gold Digger?

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump had worked as a model before becoming the First Lady of the United States.

Melania, who is 24 years younger than the president, has also had to answer questions about her marriage – with some claiming she's only in it for the money.

In a 1999 interview with ABC News, journalist Don Dahler asked Melania to respond to rumors that she's a "gold digger."

"People don't know me," Melania said at the time. "People who talk like this don't know me."

She added, "... You cannot sleep, or hug, or have a conversation with beautiful things, with a beautiful apartment, a beautiful plane, beautiful cars, or beautiful houses. You can't do that."

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Melania Trump Accused of 'Hating' Her Husband

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The couple have a 24-year age gap, but Melania Trump previously claimed it's not about the money.

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Despite her comments, critics have continued to claim she's not a fan of her husband – with whom she shares her son Barron.

Biographer Michael Wolff appeared on the Inside Trump's Head podcast with Joanna Coles recently and discussed a conversation he once had with one of the president's senior aides.

"I spoke to one of his aides, and this was during the campaign, and wondering again why (Melania) had never made one campaign appearance with him," Wolff claimed. And when I pressed this campaign about this, this person looked at me like I was a real dummy and said, 'You mean you want a reason? The reason is that she hates his guts."

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The 56-year-old has been accused of 'hating' her husband.

Wolff also claimed the high-profile couple "don’t really speak. They are seldom in each other’s company."

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