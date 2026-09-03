Al Sharpton Warns He 'Won't Be Silenced' After Nolan Wells' Friends Threaten to Sue Him Over His Remarks About Teen's Drowning Death

Wells went missing on the 4th of July after going on a boat trip with friends to Horn Island, Mississippi. Authorities believe the teen stayed behind on the island after his friends left, and he may have drowned. His body was recovered on July 6 near the island.

However, Sharpton has publicly questioned why Wells' friends not only left him, but also took his phone and keys, and then failed to report him missing.

The 71-year-old suggested the trio may know more than they have revealed – charges that resulted in the teens' parents threatening to sue.

On Tuesday, Sept 1, Sharpton shot back, slamming the boys' impending lawsuit as "meritless" and exclaiming he'll "neither be silenced nor retract statements he did not make."