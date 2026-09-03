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Home > Entertainment > Jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' Fans Scold 'Unethical' Game Strategy as They Demand Move Should Be 'Disqualifying'

A photo of Ken Jennings
Source: MEGA

'Jeopardy!' fans cracked a new strategy for the show.

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Sept. 3 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

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As Jeopardy! Masters heated up, viewers identified a new strategy that stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

Diehard fans broke down the statistics of the competitors, and one fan on Reddit questioned if players should purposefully throw a game if it meant they might be challenged by lesser-performing contestants later on in the quiz contest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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'Jeopardy!' Fans Drum Up New Strategy

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A photo of Ken Jennings
Source: MEGA

Fans of the show were left divided on how it would play out.

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"The current Jeopardy Masters standings allows for an 'unethical' but statistically correct strategy for the final QF game," the Reddit user wrote.

The strategy has not been carried out in previous tournaments – at least, not as far as viewers know.

However, a fan predicted that in this current tournament, it could be "the right thing to do" and questioned if doing so would "be considered bad practice or even against any rules."

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Fans Worry About 'Sportsmanship'

A photo of Ken Jennings
Source: MEGA

Some fans called for intentionally throwing a game to be disqualifying.

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In response, fans were a bit divided. Some argued strategy is just part of playing the game. After all, Jeopardy! is already known for some tricky betting strategies during the final round.

Others contended that ignoring good sportsmanship wouldn't be the right move.

One person wrote, "Strategic bracket manipulation may hold theoretical merit, but actively throwing a match constitutes poor sportsmanship and risks non-compliance with federal quiz show regulations. Ethical gameplay requires contestants to maintain competitive integrity and let the natural outcome dictate advancing standings."

Another person said, "It may be ethical to resign, if that is allowed. To throw a game is harmful to the fabric of the game and should be disqualifying."

However, there was no direct clarity from producers about whether it falls within the rules of the game.

One fan pointed out it would be easy to accomplish.

"All they have to do is bid everything in (the) final and intentionally get it wrong," the user explained. "It wouldn't be that hard to fake unless one of them had a runaway. And even then, since their position is not actually in jeopardy because of the overall standings its not really suspicious in the slightest."

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Contestants Called 'Hyper Competitive'

A photo of Victoria Groce
Source: ABC

Fans concluded it might not be the best move for contestants socially.

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Fans were also quick to recognize the respect shared between former contestants. Jeopardy! is just one slice of a larger quizzing community, so contestants risk more than just some money – they risk their reputation.

One person on Reddit suggested being found out could "strain" the friendship between contestants.

Another person called players, especially those in the Masters, "hyper competitive," suggesting throwing a game would go against their instincts.

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Victoria Groce and Yogesh Raut Lead Tournament Standings

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A photo of Yogesh Raut
Source: ABC

Paolo Pasco is currently trailing in third place.

Jeopardy! Masters is a well-regarded tournament in the show, inviting back skilled and fan-favorite players. Leading the quarterfinals is Victoria Groce with 15 points. Yogesh Raut is following up with 12 points and Paolo Pasco is in third with 8 points.

Andrew He, Long Nguyen, and Juveria Zaheer are currently ranked in the bottom three slots.

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