'Jeopardy!' Fans Scold 'Unethical' Game Strategy as They Demand Move Should Be 'Disqualifying'

Diehard fans broke down the statistics of the competitors, and one fan on Reddit questioned if players should purposefully throw a game if it meant they might be challenged by lesser-performing contestants later on in the quiz contest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Jeopardy! Masters heated up, viewers identified a new strategy that stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

Fans of the show were left divided on how it would play out.

However, a fan predicted that in this current tournament, it could be "the right thing to do" and questioned if doing so would "be considered bad practice or even against any rules."

The strategy has not been carried out in previous tournaments – at least, not as far as viewers know.

"The current Jeopardy Masters standings allows for an 'unethical' but statistically correct strategy for the final QF game," the Reddit user wrote.

In response, fans were a bit divided. Some argued strategy is just part of playing the game. After all, Jeopardy! is already known for some tricky betting strategies during the final round.

Others contended that ignoring good sportsmanship wouldn't be the right move.

One person wrote, "Strategic bracket manipulation may hold theoretical merit, but actively throwing a match constitutes poor sportsmanship and risks non-compliance with federal quiz show regulations. Ethical gameplay requires contestants to maintain competitive integrity and let the natural outcome dictate advancing standings."

Another person said, "It may be ethical to resign, if that is allowed. To throw a game is harmful to the fabric of the game and should be disqualifying."

However, there was no direct clarity from producers about whether it falls within the rules of the game.

One fan pointed out it would be easy to accomplish.

"All they have to do is bid everything in (the) final and intentionally get it wrong," the user explained. "It wouldn't be that hard to fake unless one of them had a runaway. And even then, since their position is not actually in jeopardy because of the overall standings its not really suspicious in the slightest."