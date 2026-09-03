Erin Andrews Recalls 'Screaming, Crying' After Nude Hotel Video Leak: 'I Thought My Career Was Over'

"I called my mom and dad right away. I was screaming and crying because it was me, and I was n-ked in a hotel room, walking around, and my out-of-body experience started screaming," Andrews recalled to host Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, September 2, episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The longtime sports journalist said a friend who worked at a blog first alerted her to the shocking footage. Andrews initially refused to believe it was really her because she "just didn't" make nude videos, but after he sent her a copy, she completely lost it.

"My dad said when I called he thought I was in a car accident because I was screaming so hard," Andrews remembered, adding that she immediately feared for the career and wholesome reputation she had worked so hard to build. "We talked about how much, like, I love the job, how I liked kind of being the girl next door."