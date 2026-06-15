Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

'Days are Numbered': The Astonishing 14-Word Threat Alex Cooper Sent to 'Vanity Fair' Before Toxic Workplace Exposé Detailed Allegations Against 'Call Her Daddy' Mogul and Husband Matt Kaplan

image of Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan
Source: mega

Alex Cooper and husband Matt Kaplan are facing scrutiny following a bombshell 'Vanity Fair' exposé.

Profile Image

June 15 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alex Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are facing explosive scrutiny after a bombshell report detailed allegations of a toxic workplace culture at their media company, Unwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exposé also revealed a startling threat allegedly sent to Vanity Fair before publication, warning the magazine that its "days are numbered."

Article continues below advertisement

'Life's Mission' Warning

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The report included allegations from more than 30 current and former employees of Unwell.
Source: mega

The report included allegations from more than 30 current and former employees of Unwell.

According to the publication, attorney Bryan Freedman sent a letter on behalf of Cooper, Kaplan, and Unwell after learning the magazine was investigating the company.

The lawyer reportedly warned: "If the Story so much as suggests any sexual impropriety on Mr. Kaplan's part, I will make it my life's mission to ensure Vanity Fair's days are numbered."

The threat came shortly before the publication released its lengthy report, which was based on interviews with more than 30 current and former employees.

Article continues below advertisement

Claims of a Toxic Workplace

image of Several workers claimed Kaplan routinely berated staff and fostered a toxic work environment.
Source: mega

Several workers claimed Cooper's husband, Matt Kaplan, routinely berated staff and fostered a toxic work environment.

Former staffers painted a troubling picture of life inside the rapidly growing media company, with several alleging Kaplan frequently berated employees and created an atmosphere of fear.

According to Vanity Fair, accounts from current and former workers described a workplace marked by "fear, anxiety, and paranoia."

Several employees alleged Kaplan called staff members "stupid" or "retarded," while others claimed he made comments about workers' appearances and personal lives.

One freelancer described Kaplan as creating "the most toxic work environment that I've ever seen," while another employee claimed he would "scream the worst things and say the nastiest things" at workers.

Several sources also alleged Cooper was present during some of the incidents but did not intervene.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Puppeteer' Behind Unwell

image of Former staffers reportedly referred to Kaplan as 'the puppeteer' behind the company.
Source: mega

Former staffers reportedly referred to Kaplan as 'the puppeteer' behind the company.

While Cooper has built a public image around empowering young women through her wildly successful Call Her Daddy brand, some former employees reportedly pointed the finger at Kaplan as the driving force behind the company's culture.

According to the report, staffers allegedly referred to the media executive as "the puppeteer," claiming he wielded significant influence behind the scenes.

One contractor recalled seeing crew members break down in tears after Kaplan allegedly threatened not to pay them during a production.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Sunny Hostin spoke out after a UFC fighter made a false claim about Michelle Obama.

The View's Sunny Hostin Torches UFC Fighter for 'Derogatory Slur' Aimed at Michelle Obama — As She Calls Out Trump for 'Smirking' at Rude Remark

Gavin Newsom said he is under investigation by the Trump DOJ.

Gavin Newsom on Trump's 'Hit List': CA Governor Claims He's Being Investigated by DOJ Because of Potential Prez Run

Alix Earle Fallout Resurfaces

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The exposé also revisited Cooper's public falling-out with influencer Alix Earle.
Source: mega

The exposé also revisited Cooper's public falling-out with influencer Alix Earle.

The report also revisited Cooper's highly publicized split from influencer Alix Earle, who left the Unwell Network earlier this year.

A former employee claimed that after Earle backed out of a company event, Kaplan suggested inviting her "college nemesis" instead.

When someone allegedly questioned whether the move was "a little mean-girl," Kaplan reportedly replied: "We're all mean girls at this company" – a comment that appeared to contradict Cooper's own reported stance that "we do not stand for mean girls at this company."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.