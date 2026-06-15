'Days are Numbered': The Astonishing 14-Word Threat Alex Cooper Sent to 'Vanity Fair' Before Toxic Workplace Exposé Detailed Allegations Against 'Call Her Daddy' Mogul and Husband Matt Kaplan

Former staffers painted a troubling picture of life inside the rapidly growing media company, with several alleging Kaplan frequently berated employees and created an atmosphere of fear.

According to Vanity Fair, accounts from current and former workers described a workplace marked by "fear, anxiety, and paranoia."

Several employees alleged Kaplan called staff members "stupid" or "retarded," while others claimed he made comments about workers' appearances and personal lives.

One freelancer described Kaplan as creating "the most toxic work environment that I've ever seen," while another employee claimed he would "scream the worst things and say the nastiest things" at workers.

Several sources also alleged Cooper was present during some of the incidents but did not intervene.