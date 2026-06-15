'Days are Numbered': The Astonishing 14-Word Threat Alex Cooper Sent to 'Vanity Fair' Before Toxic Workplace Exposé Detailed Allegations Against 'Call Her Daddy' Mogul and Husband Matt Kaplan
June 15 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Alex Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are facing explosive scrutiny after a bombshell report detailed allegations of a toxic workplace culture at their media company, Unwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The exposé also revealed a startling threat allegedly sent to Vanity Fair before publication, warning the magazine that its "days are numbered."
'Life's Mission' Warning
According to the publication, attorney Bryan Freedman sent a letter on behalf of Cooper, Kaplan, and Unwell after learning the magazine was investigating the company.
The lawyer reportedly warned: "If the Story so much as suggests any sexual impropriety on Mr. Kaplan's part, I will make it my life's mission to ensure Vanity Fair's days are numbered."
The threat came shortly before the publication released its lengthy report, which was based on interviews with more than 30 current and former employees.
Claims of a Toxic Workplace
Former staffers painted a troubling picture of life inside the rapidly growing media company, with several alleging Kaplan frequently berated employees and created an atmosphere of fear.
According to Vanity Fair, accounts from current and former workers described a workplace marked by "fear, anxiety, and paranoia."
Several employees alleged Kaplan called staff members "stupid" or "retarded," while others claimed he made comments about workers' appearances and personal lives.
One freelancer described Kaplan as creating "the most toxic work environment that I've ever seen," while another employee claimed he would "scream the worst things and say the nastiest things" at workers.
Several sources also alleged Cooper was present during some of the incidents but did not intervene.
The 'Puppeteer' Behind Unwell
While Cooper has built a public image around empowering young women through her wildly successful Call Her Daddy brand, some former employees reportedly pointed the finger at Kaplan as the driving force behind the company's culture.
According to the report, staffers allegedly referred to the media executive as "the puppeteer," claiming he wielded significant influence behind the scenes.
One contractor recalled seeing crew members break down in tears after Kaplan allegedly threatened not to pay them during a production.
Alix Earle Fallout Resurfaces
The report also revisited Cooper's highly publicized split from influencer Alix Earle, who left the Unwell Network earlier this year.
A former employee claimed that after Earle backed out of a company event, Kaplan suggested inviting her "college nemesis" instead.
When someone allegedly questioned whether the move was "a little mean-girl," Kaplan reportedly replied: "We're all mean girls at this company" – a comment that appeared to contradict Cooper's own reported stance that "we do not stand for mean girls at this company."