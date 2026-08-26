Melania Trump 'Hates Donald's Guts,' Biographer Claims — After First Lady Ends Weeks-Long Absence With Rare Appearance Beside Husband
Aug. 26 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Melania Trump hates her husband, Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least according to biographer Michael Wolff.
The First Lady, 56, recently made a rare public appearance after staying out of the spotlight for weeks, all while the president's blonde aide, Natalie Harp, was grabbing headlines.
'She Hates His Guts'
Wolff appeared on the Inside Trump's Head podcast with Joanna Coles and discussed a conversation he once had with one of the president's senior aides.
"I spoke to one of his aides, and this was during the campaign, and wondering again why (Melania) had never made one campaign appearance with him. And when I pressed this campaign about this, this person looked at me like I was a real dummy and said, 'You mean you want a reason? The reason is that she hates his guts."
Wolff also claimed the couple "don’t really speak. They are seldom in each other’s company." The author also recalled there were doubts Melania would appear with her husband at the 2024 Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt on the politician's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.
"She just didn't want to sit next to her husband. Not because he was going to be shot, but because she hates him," he claimed.
Melania Trump's Tense Exchange With Prez Exposed?
Over the weekend, the president helped give the green light to racers at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix IndyCar race in Washington, D.C alongside Melania and his 35-year-old aide, Harp.
Despite smiles from both, the two were in a tense exchange, according to an expert lip reader, as Melania allegedly said, "That's the problem, people react."
Her husband replied: "Well, knock it off." In response, according to the lip reader, Melania asked, "Are you?" and added, "It happened two times... I can't take any more."
"I don't think I've ever seen them interact this much in public," one person on social media noted, as another suggested Melania was "p-----."
Melania Trump Only Shows Up for Cash?
Melania had only made about 16 public appearances in 2026 before her recent appearances, and according to former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, that's the way she likes it unless there's money involved.
"I never met the first lady, even though I was the deputy spokesperson for the president on his campaign and in the White House. And I think that’s pretty telling," the former aide, who quit following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on the On Sunday with Jack Cocchiarella podcast.
Matthews also claimed that Melania was paid for campaign appearances during her husband's initial run for the White House in 2016.
She noted, "We know too that – it’s been reported – that Melania gets paid for showing up at events when they were on the campaign trail, which is crazy to think that you have to pay your own wife to show up somewhere."
Not in It for the Money
However, Melania is apparently not with her controversial husband for money, as she once claimed it's all about love.
In a 1999 interview with ABC News, journalist Don Dahler asked for Melania's response to rumors that she's a "gold digger."
"People don't know me," Melania, who is 24 years younger than the president, said at the time. "People who talk like this don't know me."
She added, "... You cannot sleep, or hug, or have a conversation with beautiful things, with a beautiful apartment, a beautiful plane, beautiful cars, or beautiful houses. You can't do that."