Melania Trump 'Hates Donald's Guts,' Biographer Claims — After First Lady Ends Weeks-Long Absence With Rare Appearance Beside Husband

Wolff appeared on the Inside Trump's Head podcast with Joanna Coles and discussed a conversation he once had with one of the president's senior aides.

"I spoke to one of his aides, and this was during the campaign, and wondering again why (Melania) had never made one campaign appearance with him. And when I pressed this campaign about this, this person looked at me like I was a real dummy and said, 'You mean you want a reason? The reason is that she hates his guts."

Wolff also claimed the couple "don’t really speak. They are seldom in each other’s company." The author also recalled there were doubts Melania would appear with her husband at the 2024 Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt on the politician's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"She just didn't want to sit next to her husband. Not because he was going to be shot, but because she hates him," he claimed.