The Jonas Brothers Are NOT Feuding Despite Allegations Of Drama Over Album Sales

"When everything is going well, the boys get along fine," a separate insider alleged about the dynamic in their famous family. "It's when things are not going well that their true colors show, and boy, after they received those numbers, they all started to point fingers."

"It's unlikely they'll ever record new music again if no one wants to buy it," said the tipster.

However, a rep for the Jonas Brothers cast doubt on those claims in a statement to RadarOnline.com: "This is inaccurate source material as they guys couldn't be happier, and they are looking forward to performing in Yankee Stadium to sold out fans August 11 and 12."