The Jonas Brothers Are NOT Feuding Despite Allegations Of Drama Over Album Sales
The Jonas Brothers are not at odds after "disastrous" sales on their new album, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Insiders claimed that Nick, Kevin, and Joe were disappointed over their latest debut — The Album — not pulling in the numbers they had hoped, leading some to ponder if the squabbling siblings would rather ride solo.
Although the Jonas Brothers entered at No. 3 in May with their latest full-length project, a highly anticipated follow after the group's 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins, a report indicated their following seemingly fell off the map in comparison to their old numbers.
It noted that Happiness Begins sold 400,000 in the first week while The Album sold 50,000 copies, citing that "at least 87 percent of their audience has evaporated."
"When everything is going well, the boys get along fine," a separate insider alleged about the dynamic in their famous family. "It's when things are not going well that their true colors show, and boy, after they received those numbers, they all started to point fingers."
"It's unlikely they'll ever record new music again if no one wants to buy it," said the tipster.
However, a rep for the Jonas Brothers cast doubt on those claims in a statement to RadarOnline.com: "This is inaccurate source material as they guys couldn't be happier, and they are looking forward to performing in Yankee Stadium to sold out fans August 11 and 12."
In 2013, the performers canceled their tour due to a "deep rift within the band" and "creative differences," going on to announce they were calling it quits before getting the group back together six years later.
It seems that what transpired between them back then is now water under the bridge.
The Jonas Brothers have spoken out about their creative process, revealing it is always evolving.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We practice a lot. We play a lot … It's like any muscle. You have to keep working it and know when to relax and know when to take care of it. We had one of the best teachers in the world, which was our father," Joe said, nonprofit news organization WBUR reported. "We've had plenty of times where things weren't working the way they were supposed to vocally, and you had to lean on one another."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for the Jonas Brothers for comment.