EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Kennedy Center Name Bid Shot Down Despite Financial Collapse Warning — Judge Says There's 'No Proof' Donors Depend on Him
Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
President Trump's latest bid to have his name displayed at the Kennedy Center has been shot down by a federal judge, – despite warnings the famed cultural institution is facing a potential financial collapse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following the Kennedy Center board's vote to immediately close the main building, Trump took to Truth Social and said the renovation and reconstruction would not move forward until the D.C. Circuit rules on the board-approved name.
Judge Blocks Trump Name Plan
"The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board's approved name," Trump wrote. "If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place."
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled the Kennedy Center's board cannot move forward with plans to place the words "renovated and restored by Donald J. Trump" on the building or rename its sprawling campus the "President Donald J. Trump Plaza."
The ruling marks the latest setback in the board's efforts to publicly recognize Trump for his role in the Center's renovation and financial rescue. The board passed a resolution in August proposing three forms of recognition for Trump, including the building inscription and plaza renaming.
A third proposal would eventually place the words "endowed by The Trump Kennedy Center Fund" on the building if the fund reaches $100million.
However, Cooper found the first two proposals violated an existing permanent injunction barring the Kennedy Center from installing additional memorials without congressional approval. "Simply put, Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress's blessing," Cooper wrote.
'No Proof ' Donors Depend on Trump
The judge also accused the board of trying to sidestep his previous ruling, declaring: "Linguistic gymnastics cannot extricate the Kennedy Center's Board from an operative judicial order."
The decision comes one day after Radar reported the Kennedy Center warned it could become unable to meet payroll obligations "within a matter of weeks" amid its ongoing financial turmoil.
The government argued that preventing the board from honoring Trump could deepen the Center's financial problems and even jeopardize its future.
But Cooper rejected that argument, noting the government had previously offered "no proof that current or future donations hinge on President Trump's name being on the building."
$100Million Trump Fund Still at Zero
He further pointed to evidence showing revenue and contributions declined after Trump became more directly involved with the institution, while artists canceled performances, the Washington National Opera ended its decades-long residency, and viewership for the Kennedy Center Honors fell.
The proposed Trump Kennedy Center Fund also remains far from triggering its planned inscription.
Court records reveal the fund has not yet begun raising money, despite the board setting a $100million threshold before Trump-related recognition could be placed on the building.
Court Keeps Watch on $100M Trump Fund
Cooper declined to permanently block that proposal because it was not yet imminent.
Instead, he ordered Kennedy Center officials to notify US Rep. Joyce Beatty and the court if the fund reaches $100million and provide at least 60 days' notice before installing any Trump-related inscription.
The ruling comes as the board voted Tuesday to temporarily close the Kennedy Center for renovations following the judge's decision.