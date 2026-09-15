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Home > News > Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere Exchanged 'Slew' of Texts With Alleged Drug Dealer Before Fatal 'Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone'

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Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was allegedly in touch with her drug dealer leading up to her death.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere was reportedly in contact with her longtime drug dealer right up until the week of her shocking death, and now, their chilling text exchanges are said to be at the center of a DEA investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late actress was found dead inside a Greenville, South Carolina, Airbnb on August 16 following a suspected opioid overdose. Disturbing messages reportedly show Panettiere discussing "black market pills" with her alleged drug pusher.

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'There Are a Slew of Messages About Drugs'

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Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was allegedly texting with her drug dealer until shortly before she left L.A. for Greenville.

"There are a slew of messages about drugs," a source involved in the investigation told TMZ about Panettiere's alleged incriminating electronic exchanges with her dealer, in which they were "very specific about purchasing black-market pills."

The Nashville alum reportedly met up with her dealer in Los Angeles shortly before heading to Greenville with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, less than a week before her 37th birthday.

The outlet previously broke the story that the former Heroes star allegedly died from taking an OxyContin pill laced with fentanyl, which is said to be 50 times stronger than heroin.

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First Responders Treated Hayden Panettiere for a 'Cardiac Arrest'

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Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's official cause of death still hasn't been determined.

Authorities have yet to reveal Panettiere's official cause of death, with toxicology results potentially taking up to 12 weeks to complete.

However, investigators reportedly encountered what may be a significant clue at the scene. Narcan, the emergency medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was found inside the apartment where the actress died.

The drug was used in a desperate effort to treat Panettiere, as both the starlet and Brian were found unresponsive when his brother, Zach Hickerson, arrived and called 911.

Brian regained consciousness, but the Ice Princess star was already in "cardiac arrest" by the time paramedics arrived at the scene.

In grim radio transmissions, EMTs reported "CPR (was) in progress" for an apparent "overdose," but despite desperate efforts to revive Panettiere, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zach later revealed in August, "I immediately called 911, and Brian gave her Narcan."

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Brian Hickerson Cooperating With Authorities

Photo of Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere dated on and off since 2018.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Law enforcement has not disclosed who they are targeting, but I am told the case is complex. We hope to have more answers soon," a rep for Panettiere told Us about the status of the probe into the star's death.

Brian has already met with DEA investigators and provided a "bag of medication" Panettiere had brought with her on their trip to Greenville after she was declared dead.

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Hickerson Brothers Involved in Incident at Greenville Bar

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Photo of Brian and Zach Hickerson
Source: @zach_hickerson321/Instagram

Brian and Zach Hickerson were involved in an altercation outside a bar.

The Hickerson brothers were involved in an altercation outside of Greenville's Wild Wing Cafe on September 12, which saw Brian detained by police and Zach arrested and jailed on a charge of disorderly conduct.

A police spokesperson revealed Zach "was highly intoxicated," "began yelling profanities in a public setting," and was taken into custody and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

After his release, Zach complained about speculation surrounding the brothers since Panettiere's death.

“It’s super frustrating. All that we’ve been through and all the rumors that get started, and then people believe them," he told TMZ. "And then they attack as a result of the rumors. That’s what p----- me off."

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