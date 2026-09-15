Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Using Kids as Security Row 'Pawns'

Split photo of Photo of Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram;MEGA

Critics have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of using their children's school upheaval to bolster their push for taxpayer-funded police protection.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused by critics of allowing their children's school upheaval to become ammunition in their battle for greater taxpayer-funded police protection in Britain, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, removed Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, from their new school in Britain after just two days because their security team reportedly considered the journey difficult to protect.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Review Triggers School Transition

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced heavy criticism from royal insiders.

The move comes as the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, conducts a fresh assessment of the Sussexes' security needs following their return to Britain.

A royal source critical of the Sussexes told Radar: "The timing inevitably raises eyebrows because Harry has spent years arguing that his family cannot safely live a normal life in Britain without the protection he wants. Suddenly the children have had to leave their school because the school run supposedly cannot be made sufficiently secure. Critics are already saying Archie and Lilibet are effectively becoming pawns in a much larger argument over Harry's security."

The source added: "There is a concern among some people that every practical difficulty involving the children could now be presented as further evidence to Ravec that the existing arrangements are inadequate. Harry and Meghan would strongly reject any suggestion that they manufactured this situation, but there will inevitably be accusations that the episode strengthens the case they want officials to accept."

Article continues below advertisement

Balancing Risk Assessment And Public Perception

Split photo of Photo of Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram;MEGA

Critics accused the couple of using their children as political pawns.

The insider added: "Ravec has to make its judgment according to evidence and risk, not headlines or emotion. The danger for Harry and Meghan is that changing the children's school while the review is taking place creates an impression among their critics that they are publicly demonstrating what happens when they don't receive the security arrangements they believe they need."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the school decision followed discussions with the family's security team.

They added: "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.

"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

Article continues below advertisement

Logistical Challenges Of The School Run Route

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex previously lost legal challenges over taxpayer protection.

The Sussexes' security team is thought to have been concerned the distance and heavy traffic encountered during the school run made the route operationally difficult to protect.

Archie and Lilibet are now expected to attend another school after undertaking a taster session.

Harry was reportedly seen helping Lilibet settle into reception.

The upheaval comes as Ravec prepares a full review covering both Harry and Meghan. Officials are expected to examine information about their daily routines, regular destinations and travel arrangements as part of assessing potential threats.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry Was 'Homesick' and 'Missing His Old Life' Shortly After His Decision to Leave Royal Duties With Wife Meghan Markle, Insider Claims

Split photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Sparks Security Alert With UK Life Update Videos

Longstanding Disputes Over Official Protection

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Metropolitan police
Source: MEGA

Scotland Yard keeps individual protection details strictly confidential.

Harry has disputed his security arrangements since stepping away from official royal duties with Meghan in 2020 and relocating to California.

The Duke of Sussex subsequently lost legal challenges concerning the removal of his automatic entitlement to taxpayer-funded police protection.

Harry has argued his status as the King's son, his position in the line of succession and his military service mean significant risks remain.

A previous risk management assessment was completed for Harry in July, before officials assessing his circumstances were aware of plans for his family to relocate to Britain.

Scotland Yard does not publicly discuss individual royal protection arrangements, which are determined according to assessed risk and circumstances.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.