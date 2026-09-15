EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Using Kids as Security Row 'Pawns'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused by critics of allowing their children's school upheaval to become ammunition in their battle for greater taxpayer-funded police protection in Britain, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, removed Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, from their new school in Britain after just two days because their security team reportedly considered the journey difficult to protect.
Security Review Triggers School Transition
The move comes as the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, conducts a fresh assessment of the Sussexes' security needs following their return to Britain.
A royal source critical of the Sussexes told Radar: "The timing inevitably raises eyebrows because Harry has spent years arguing that his family cannot safely live a normal life in Britain without the protection he wants. Suddenly the children have had to leave their school because the school run supposedly cannot be made sufficiently secure. Critics are already saying Archie and Lilibet are effectively becoming pawns in a much larger argument over Harry's security."
The source added: "There is a concern among some people that every practical difficulty involving the children could now be presented as further evidence to Ravec that the existing arrangements are inadequate. Harry and Meghan would strongly reject any suggestion that they manufactured this situation, but there will inevitably be accusations that the episode strengthens the case they want officials to accept."
Balancing Risk Assessment And Public Perception
The insider added: "Ravec has to make its judgment according to evidence and risk, not headlines or emotion. The danger for Harry and Meghan is that changing the children's school while the review is taking place creates an impression among their critics that they are publicly demonstrating what happens when they don't receive the security arrangements they believe they need."
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the school decision followed discussions with the family's security team.
They added: "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team.
"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.
"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."
Logistical Challenges Of The School Run Route
The Sussexes' security team is thought to have been concerned the distance and heavy traffic encountered during the school run made the route operationally difficult to protect.
Archie and Lilibet are now expected to attend another school after undertaking a taster session.
Harry was reportedly seen helping Lilibet settle into reception.
The upheaval comes as Ravec prepares a full review covering both Harry and Meghan. Officials are expected to examine information about their daily routines, regular destinations and travel arrangements as part of assessing potential threats.
Longstanding Disputes Over Official Protection
Harry has disputed his security arrangements since stepping away from official royal duties with Meghan in 2020 and relocating to California.
The Duke of Sussex subsequently lost legal challenges concerning the removal of his automatic entitlement to taxpayer-funded police protection.
Harry has argued his status as the King's son, his position in the line of succession and his military service mean significant risks remain.
A previous risk management assessment was completed for Harry in July, before officials assessing his circumstances were aware of plans for his family to relocate to Britain.
Scotland Yard does not publicly discuss individual royal protection arrangements, which are determined according to assessed risk and circumstances.