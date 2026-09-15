EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Using Kids as Security Row 'Pawns'

The move comes as the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, conducts a fresh assessment of the Sussexes' security needs following their return to Britain.

A royal source critical of the Sussexes told Radar: "The timing inevitably raises eyebrows because Harry has spent years arguing that his family cannot safely live a normal life in Britain without the protection he wants. Suddenly the children have had to leave their school because the school run supposedly cannot be made sufficiently secure. Critics are already saying Archie and Lilibet are effectively becoming pawns in a much larger argument over Harry's security."

The source added: "There is a concern among some people that every practical difficulty involving the children could now be presented as further evidence to Ravec that the existing arrangements are inadequate. Harry and Meghan would strongly reject any suggestion that they manufactured this situation, but there will inevitably be accusations that the episode strengthens the case they want officials to accept."