Prince Harry Was 'Homesick' and 'Missing His Old Life' Shortly After His Decision to Leave Royal Duties With Wife Meghan Markle, Insider Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan spent several weeks in Canada with their son, Archie, now 7, in late 2019.

Although they briefly returned to England in January 2020, they went back to Vancouver after announcing their intention to step down permanently from being working royals.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Despite just beginning their new venture, Harry was reportedly "already missing his old life" after a "few weeks," especially when it came to his social circle.