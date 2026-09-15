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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Was 'Homesick' and 'Missing His Old Life' Shortly After His Decision to Leave Royal Duties With Wife Meghan Markle, Insider Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal duties in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal duties in 2020.

Sept. 15 2026, Updated 6:24 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry was already missing royal life during his brief move to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a source.

Weeks after his surprise transition back to the U.K., RadarOnline.com revisits Harry's alleged homesickness when he began his new life away from royal duties.

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Prince Harry Was 'Missing His Old Life' in England

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Prince Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent several weeks in Canada with their son, Archie, now 7, in late 2019.

Although they briefly returned to England in January 2020, they went back to Vancouver after announcing their intention to step down permanently from being working royals.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Despite just beginning their new venture, Harry was reportedly "already missing his old life" after a "few weeks," especially when it came to his social circle.

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U.S. Move Was a 'Huge Adjustment' for Prince Harry

Being away from friends and family was 'hard' for Prince Harry, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Being away from friends and family was 'hard' for Prince Harry, according to a source.

"It’s not just the day-to-day stuff, like good English beer, but bigger things, like friends and family," the source said in a resurfaced interview with Radar from 2020.

Although Harry reportedly attempted to keep in touch with his pals on WhatsApp, it was "hard" for him.

"It was the last thing he expected, but Harry’s homesick," added the source at the time. "It’s a huge adjustment for Harry. Leaving his whole life behind – and the things he loved – has been much more of a shock than he could have imagined."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Business Deals Fall Apart

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand in 2025.

Still, Harry clearly powered through. The pair purchased a lavish $14million Montecito mansion in 2020 and attempted to start a new life in the United States. However, their shift from royal life didn't prove to be easy when it came to business ventures.

Although they initially saw luck in the form of massive business deals with industry giants such as Spotify and Netflix, both companies have since cut ties with the Sussexes.

More recently, Meghan attempted to transition from podcasts and movies to being a lifestyle influencer. She filmed her series, With Love, Meghan, which showcased her best hosting, cooking, gardening, and crafting tips.

It was canceled after two seasons and a holiday special.

Meghan also launched her brand, American Riviera Orchard, in 2025. Her business hit a bump in the road when she had to rebrand to As Ever due to trademark issues.

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The Sussexes Move Back to the UK

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the UK in summer 2026.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the UK in summer 2026.

As Radar previously reported, the Sussexes made a surprise return to the U.K. after spending the last six years in California.

"Moving the children to Britain is therefore much more significant than simply spending additional time there," a source said at the time. "It represents a major change in direction for the entire family. They are keeping their home in California and aren't shutting the door on America, but Harry has increasingly recognized that there are things his life in Montecito simply cannot replace."

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