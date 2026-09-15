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Home > News > JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey Series First Look: Melissa McCarthy Looks 'Just Like' Murdered Child's Mother — as Netflix Attempts to Keep Cold Case Alive

Photo of Clive Owen, Melissa McCarthy
Source: NETFLIC; MEGA

The limited series will premiere just in time for the unsolved murder's 30th anniversary.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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The devastating JonBenét Ramsey case will be on the small screen again, this time on Netflix, as a first look at the upcoming limited series has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The child beauty queen was 6 years old when she was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996.

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'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey' First Look

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Photo of Clive Owen, Melissa McCarthy
Source: NETFLIX

Clive Owen and McCarthy play the child beauty queen's grieving parents.

On Tuesday, September 15, the streaming giant took to X to share a photo of Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy as JonBenét's grieving parents, John and Patsy Ramsey.

"Two Oscar-nominated actors. One of the most consequential cases in American memory. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy and John Ramsey in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Premiering December 10," Netflix wrote alongside the photo.

Users, however, were focused on how similar McCarthy and Patsy look, as one person responded. "Now that's good casting!"

Another added, "Oh, Melissa coming for the awards win, I see," and a user said, "The casting is insane. Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy are about to carry this whole series."

"Melissa is a Patsy doppelganger!" a commentator noted.

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John Ramsey Defends Late Wife

Photo of Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

Patsy Ramsey died of ovarian cancer in 2006.

According to Netflix, the series will focus on the "personal and public reckoning that followed JonBenét Ramsey's death on Christmas night in 1996.

"Told from multiple angles, the series unravels the speculation and unresolved grief."

At one point, both John and Patsy were considered suspects. Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006. "(Patsy) was kind of assaulted as this evil mother, and she can't defend herself," John previously told Radar.

"She was a wonderful person... She was a wonderful mother – absolutely wonderful mother – both to her children and my children, who were her stepchildren."

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JonBenét Ramsey Case Update

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: NETFLIX

JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her parents basement in 1996.

While the case remains unsolved with the 30th anniversary in December, John claimed the DNA of an "unidentified male" was "recently" recovered from the garrote used to torture and strangle JonBenét.

"During my last meeting with the [Boulder Police] chief and DA, I strongly urged them to seek help from one of the cutting-edge private labs to employ forensic genetic genealogy (FGG)," he explained. "This new tool is like a nuclear weapon in solving crimes where the perpetrator's DNA has been recovered. To not employ FGG is like fighting the battle with bows and arrows."

The 82-year-old revealed Boulder police told him they are "more optimistic than ever that they can solve the murder of JonBenét." However, John made clear that it will only happen "if the police would only use [the DNA]."

Renowned private investigator Jason Jensen also claimed that a major update on the case should occur soon, as he thinks "the murder has already been solved – and an arrest is imminent."

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Photo of John and Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey claimed the DNA of an 'unidentified male' was recovered.

The case was pushed into the spotlight again after a former state forensic scientist who may have worked on the unsolved murder was arrested. Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who spent nearly 30 years analyzing DNA evidence for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, pleaded guilty to mishandling key evidence.

Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the murder probe of JonBenét. However, there is currently no evidence that she tampered with the girl's DNA.

The 66-year-old received a six-year sentence and apologized for her actions.

"For many years I was entrusted with evidence that could have profound consequences for defendants, victims, families and the courts," she said. "I failed that responsibility. I am deeply sorry for that failure."

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