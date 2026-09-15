JonBenét Ramsey Series First Look: Melissa McCarthy Looks 'Just Like' Murdered Child's Mother — as Netflix Attempts to Keep Cold Case Alive

On Tuesday, September 15, the streaming giant took to X to share a photo of Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy as JonBenét's grieving parents, John and Patsy Ramsey.

"Two Oscar-nominated actors. One of the most consequential cases in American memory. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy and John Ramsey in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Premiering December 10," Netflix wrote alongside the photo.

Users, however, were focused on how similar McCarthy and Patsy look, as one person responded. "Now that's good casting!"

Another added, "Oh, Melissa coming for the awards win, I see," and a user said, "The casting is insane. Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy are about to carry this whole series."

"Melissa is a Patsy doppelganger!" a commentator noted.