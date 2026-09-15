'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Allege New Announcer Voice Is 'AI' After Jim Thornton Suspension

Wheel of Fortune fans are unhappy with the network's new announcer – and they suspect AI may be behind the voice, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans speculated the network may have used AI.

Thornton was seemingly scrubbed from the new episodes, which were filmed before the scandal broke out. Producers opted not to use his voice or likeness, and they instead tapped a stand in.

"New announcer isn't great," wrote one person on Reddit. "Obviously they needed to make a change with short notice but this guy sounds pretty robotic and not fun to listen to at all. Hopefully he's just temporary. There's a ton of voice talent available so I'm surprised they didn't find someone more talented."

"The voice is paper thin. It needs more presence and heft to it," another person criticized.

Other fans agreed, but were hopeful the change was temporary. However, some expressed concern there wasn't an actor behind the voice at all.

"Pretty sure it’s AI," said one person, and another agreed, "It's not a real person. IT'S A GODD--N CLANKER.THEY GOT A F--KING AI."

A third critic said, "AI for now anyway."

Radar contacted a Wheel of Fortune representative for comment.