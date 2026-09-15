EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Dragged Back Into Court Fight as Accuser Demands 61 Answers Over $59M Judgment

The ex-waitress won the judgment after suing Cosby over claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, with a jury finding him liable earlier this year.

The parties are due back in court on September 21, adding fresh urgency to Motsinger's effort to force Cosby to provide 61 additional answers as she continues pursuing the nearly $60million award.

The filing marks the latest escalation in a legal war that has increasingly shifted from the underlying case to a fight over Cosby's finances, assets, and where his money may have gone.

Motsinger's legal team also filed an ex parte application the same day asking the court to advance the hearing date and shorten the time on her motion to compel, signaling her attorneys wanted the dispute moved forward quickly.