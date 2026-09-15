EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Dragged Back Into Court Fight as Accuser Demands 61 Answers Over $59M Judgment
Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Bill Cosby is facing fresh legal pressure as the woman who won a $59.25million judgment against him pushes to force the disgraced comedian to answer dozens of questions tied to her ongoing collection battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court records reviewed by Radar, Donna Motsinger filed a motion on August 21 seeking to compel Cosby to respond to a fourth set of special interrogatories – specifically questions numbered 62 through 123.
61 Questions at Center of New Court Fight
The ex-waitress won the judgment after suing Cosby over claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, with a jury finding him liable earlier this year.
The parties are due back in court on September 21, adding fresh urgency to Motsinger's effort to force Cosby to provide 61 additional answers as she continues pursuing the nearly $60million award.
The filing marks the latest escalation in a legal war that has increasingly shifted from the underlying case to a fight over Cosby's finances, assets, and where his money may have gone.
Motsinger's legal team also filed an ex parte application the same day asking the court to advance the hearing date and shorten the time on her motion to compel, signaling her attorneys wanted the dispute moved forward quickly.
Accuser Donna Motsinger Previously Followed the Money to Cosby's Family
A minute order was entered on August 25 following a hearing on that request, and Motsinger later filed an amended notice of ruling on September 1. While the publicly available docket does not reveal the wording of all 61 questions, the fight comes after Motsinger repeatedly sought detailed information about Cosby's finances and alleged movement of money involving people close to him.
As Radar previously reported, Motsinger accused Cosby of transferring large sums while she was attempting to enforce the judgment, including alleged payments involving his wife, Camille Cosby, their children and members of Camille's family.
Motsinger has also alleged Cosby moved $1.29million within 48 hours as her attorneys pressed forward with efforts to identify assets that could potentially be used to satisfy the judgment.
Questions Remain Over Bill Cosby's Finances
Her filings have sought information concerning Cosby's bank accounts, royalties, licensing income, property interests, and other financial holdings. The latest motion suggests Motsinger's attorneys believe significant questions remain unanswered.
Special interrogatories are written questions that require formal responses during discovery and can also be used after judgment to obtain information relevant to collection.
When a party fails to respond or provides answers that the opposing side considers inadequate, attorneys can ask the judge to compel compliance.
$59M Collection War Is Far From Over
That is now the battle Motsinger has placed before the court. The fight comes as Cosby has faced increasing pressure in the judgment-enforcement proceedings, with Motsinger's attorneys previously raising concerns over his whereabouts and pushing for information about assets they believe may be connected to family members and other third parties.
Cosby's legal team, meanwhile, has continued challenging the judgment and fighting aspects of the collection process.
For Motsinger, however, the focus has remained on one central issue: collecting the nearly massive judgment.