Chilling New FBI Docs Reveal Donald Trump's Rally Shooter Thomas Crooks Was 'Quiet Loner' and 'Emotionless Since Birth'

Among the revelations included in the docs were an "anonymous donor" paid for Crooks’ cremation.

The FBI documents were provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley as part of his inquiry into the attempt on Trump's life and reviewed by the New York Post.

The document noted his father Matthew was "retired" and that his wife, Mary, was on leave from work, suggesting the possibility that the family couldn't pay for Crooks' funeral arrangements.

Representative Clay Higgins from Louisiana first revealed Crooks was cremated, saying he found it disturbing that his body was handed over to the family only two weeks after the assassination attempt, per The Post.