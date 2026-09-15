Thomas Massie Wants to Impeach Pete Hegseth for 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors' — as Republican Declares Defense Sec. Has 'Abused His Powers'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Kentucky Senator Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth for "high crimes and misdemeanors," RadarOnline.com has learned.
His reasons for impeachment included "waging war in contravention of the War Powers Resolution of 1973," related to the ongoing conflict in Iran, suppressing free speech, the kidnapping of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and more.
Thomas Massie Accuses Pete Hegseth of 'Abuse' of Power
On Tuesday, September 15, Massie claimed that Hegseth should be "impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate."
The Republican politician not only accused the former Fox News host of showing a "failure of judgment" as Defense Secretary, but also of an "extraordinary abuse" of power during his tenure.
Congress Did Not 'Declare War' Against Iran Before Strikes
He particularly took issue with Hegseth's actions related to the strikes against Iran.
"With respect to United States Armed Forces being entered into hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, 2026, Secretary Hegseth directed and caused United States Armed Forces to be introduced into hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the articles of impeachment read.
"(1) Congress had not declared war against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the legal documents continued. "(2) Congress had not enacted any specific statutory authorization for the introduction of United States Armed Forces into hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran; and (3) no national emergency had been created by an attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."
Suppression of Free Speech
Hegseth was further accused of attempting to suppress free speech after Senator Mark Kelly informed military members that they are legally able to "refuse illegal orders."
"Secretary Hegseth weaponized the Department of Defense to retaliate against and intimidate Senator Mark Kelly for such a statement," the articles of impeachment said. "Secretary Hegseth did so despite the fact that Senator Kelly is a sitting United States Senator who cannot fulfill his role in representative government if he fears Executive Branch reprisals for expressing his views."
Massie also stated that Hegseth "threatened Senator Kelly with 'criminal prosecution or further administrative action'" in a letter of censure, to include potential "reduction of Senator Kelly’s retired military grade should the Senator continue to question the legality of military operations or criticize Secretary Hegseth."
The Kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro
Another article charged Hegseth with allegedly illegally "using the powers of his office" to "capture and kidnap President Nicolas Maduro."
"Secretary Hegseth executed unlawful orders effecting the removal of the President of a sovereign nation, placed boots on the ground, conducted preparatory bombardments, inflicted substantial casualties, and subsequently caused regime change, each of which constitute acts of war," the documents noted.
The articles stated that this was also done "without a declaration of war by Congress."
Other allegations included starting an "unlawful war in Yemen," the extrajudicial killings "of at least 221 persons aboard seagoing vessels alleged to be smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean," and allegedly "ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties."