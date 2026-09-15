Thomas Massie Wants to Impeach Pete Hegseth for 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors' — as Republican Declares Defense Sec. Has 'Abused His Powers'

He particularly took issue with Hegseth's actions related to the strikes against Iran.

"With respect to United States Armed Forces being entered into hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, 2026, Secretary Hegseth directed and caused United States Armed Forces to be introduced into hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the articles of impeachment read.

"(1) Congress had not declared war against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the legal documents continued. "(2) Congress had not enacted any specific statutory authorization for the introduction of United States Armed Forces into hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran; and (3) no national emergency had been created by an attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces."